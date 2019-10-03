Golf Magazine Ranks Two Myrtle Beach Properties Among “Top 100 Resorts In North America”

Myrtle Beach is the ultimate buddies trip destination and properties like Barefoot and Caledonia/True Blue are a primary reason why.” — Bill Golden, CEO Golf Tourism Solutions

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, US, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Golf Magazine unveiled its ranking of the “Top 100 Resorts In North America,” and two of Myrtle Beach’s most popular properties - Barefoot Resort and Caledonia/True Blue - earned a spot on the prestigious list.Golf Magazine considered resorts throughout North America before narrowing its list to 243 of the nation’s leading stay-and-play facilities. The magazine then placed each resort that made the cut into one of four categories - Luxury, Buddies, General Excellence, Families - and asked 3,700 readers to rate each property on five variables.Readers evaluated resorts based on golf experience, accommodations, service, food and ambiance. The poll results were weighted against the opinion of a select group of Top 100 panelists, producing the magazine’s first Top 100 Resorts ranking.Barefoot and Caledonia/True Blue were both ranked among North America’s top 25 resorts for buddies trips.“Myrtle Beach is the ultimate buddies trip destination and properties like Barefoot and Caledonia/True Blue are a primary reason why,” said Bill Golden, CEO of Golf Tourism Solutions. “Both facilities provide golfers access to courses that are among the best in America and an assortment of amenities that help create an unforgettable golf vacation.”Barefoot Resort is home to four highly acclaimed layouts designed by Tom Fazio, Davis Love III, Greg Norman and Pete Dye, two spectacular clubhouses, and a variety of accommodations offerings.“Nineteenth-hole debates about the pecking order often ended with a rousing, life-is-good toast of ‘who cares!,’” Golf.com said of Barefoot. “Each course has a style all its own … Barefoot Resort was built with large golf groups in mind. There are two-, three- or four-bedroom villas on the golf courses or at the Yacht Club.”In addition to being ranked among the “Top 100 Resorts in North America,” the Love Course is a long-time member of Golf Magazine’s list of the “Top 100 You Can Play,” a ranking of America’s top 100 public courses.Caledonia and True Blue, both Mike Strantz designs, are two of the best and most dynamic layouts in America. The sister courses share an architect and critical acclaim but offer two completely different experiences.Caledonia is carved through a stunning piece of lowcountry property while True Blue is a bold design, challenging golfers with sprawling waste areas and some of South Carolina’s largest greens. Both courses are ranked among Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 You Can Play.”“Turn west off Highway 17, down a narrow lane shaded by an arcade of trees, and you come to a pair of courses that many regard as the region’s finest one-two punch,” Golf.com said in a profile of the property. “Both are the work of Mike Strantz, an artist-cum-architect whose palette here was a rumpled swatch of terrain along the intercostal that once was home to indigo and rice plantations.”For more information on a Myrtle Beach golf trip, visit www.PlayGolfMyrtleBeach.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.