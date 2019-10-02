PrinterLogic Makes Reporting and SNMP Monitoring Free for SaaS Customers up to 10 Printers

PrinterLogic Insights enables companies to track printing activity down to the user level and actively monitor the status of their printer fleet at no charge

“We’ve been leading the serverless printing conversation for almost a decade, and it’s rewarding to see how quickly IT organizations are adopting our SaaS platform,” said Ryan Wedig, CEO of PrinterLogic. “It’s become clear that smaller businesses need an easy way to track and monitor their printing without the burden of managing servers. We designed Insights to fill this void.”

PrinterLogic Insights is a detailed reporting platform that can be set up in minutes and doesn’t require any servers. It provides advanced reporting and SNMP monitoring and alerting features, delivering the following benefits:

Print/Copy/Scan tracking at the user & device level

SNMP alerts to empower IT teams to resolve outages before they impact users

Automated discovery and import of up to 10 network-connected printers

Supports an unlimited number of users across multiple locations

Visibility into USB printing activity

“With PrinterLogic Insights, we are giving small business owners and IT specialists an awesome tool that lets them sample what our complete solution can do,” continued Wedig. “Users simply create an online account and watch the data flow. Printers are discovered automatically and imported into our software.”

Companies interested in using PrinterLogic Insights can sign up instantly on the PrinterLogic website. Service Providers in the PrinterLogic MSP program can easily create customer instances of Insights using the PrinterLogic MSP Portal, which provides SaaS multi-tenancy for MSPs to manage multiple customers from a single pane of glass without any server management required. Using Insights, MSPs can monitor customer printing activity and proactively intervene when printers go offline. Additionally, they can identify printers that are underutilized or not cost-effective and recommend device consolidation or upgrades.

Reporting has been a core feature for PrinterLogic customers since 2012. Customers who need full print management functionality can unlock the entire PrinterLogic SaaS feature set with a simple upgrade path that leverages printer objects and components from their existing Insights implementation. PrinterLogic SaaS is a complete enterprise print management solution that enables customers to eliminate all print servers and empower end users with advanced features such as mobile printing and secure release printing.

PrinterLogic Insights is available immediately by clicking on www.printerlogic.com/insights.

About PrinterLogic

PrinterLogic helps IT professionals eliminate all print servers and deliver a highly available Serverless Printing Infrastructure. With PrinterLogic’s centrally managed direct IP printing platform, customers empower their workforce with mobile printing, secure release printing, and many other advanced features that legacy print management applications can’t provide. The company has been included multiple times on the Inc 500 and Deloitte Fast 500 lists of fastest growing companies in North America.

