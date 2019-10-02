First Annual Exascale Day Celebrates Discoveries On The Fastest Supercomputers In The World

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in partnership with the US Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Exascale Computing Project (ECP), and the DOE laboratories that will house the nation’s first three exascale supercomputers: Argonne (ANL), Oak Ridge (ORNL) and Lawrence Livermore (LLNL) have established National Exascale Day as a registered holiday to be celebrated annually on October 18 (1018, of course!).



What: Exascale is defined as a quintillion computations per second and Exascale Day celebrates the scientists and researchers who make breakthrough discoveries with the help of some of the fastest supercomputers in the world. Exascale Day celebrates those who keep asking what if, why not, and what’s next -- with the advanced technology to attain the answers.

The Exascale Era™ will have a profound impact on nearly every aspect of our daily lives – from healthcare and manufacturing, to understanding new energy sources and the origins of the universe.

What does a quintillion calculations per second look like?

It would take 40,000 years for one quintillion gallons of water to spill over Niagara Falls.

The Milky Way galaxy is one quintillion kilometers wide.​

If all 7.7 billion people on earth each did one calculation per second, it would take over 4 years to complete a quintillion calculations. An exascale computer can do it in one second.​

Exascale supercomputers will be roughly a million times more powerful than the average laptop we use every day.​

When: Friday, October 18, 2019

Where: The founding organizations of Exascale Day – ECP, Cray, ANL, ORNL and LLNL – will host a panel discussion via an online webcast on Friday, October 18 at 11:00 am EDT about how the advanced technology of the Exascale Era will change the face of computational science and the advances it will foster. Panelists will include tech luminaries from each organization and will be moderated by Hyperion Research. Anyone interested in participating can register here: https://www.cray.com/resources/exascale-day-panel-discussion

In addition, the listed organizations and their extended networks of partners, suppliers and other parties will participate via online and social channels throughout the week of October 14.

Participating on social media: Join the Exascale Day celebrations by using #ExascaleDay on social media channels and participating in social media quizzes that highlight scientific discovery and the scientists and research behind it, and illustrate how exascale computing will impact the world.

About Cray Inc.

Cray, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, combines computation and creativity so visionaries can keep asking questions that challenge the limits of possibility. Drawing on more than 45 years of experience, Cray develops the world’s most advanced supercomputers, pushing the boundaries of performance, efficiency and scalability. Cray continues to innovate today at the convergence of data and discovery, offering a comprehensive portfolio of supercomputers, high-performance storage, data analytics and artificial intelligence solutions. Go to www.cray.com for more information.

Cray Media:

Diana Brodskiy

415/306-6199

pr@cray.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.