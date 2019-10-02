Rafael Pharmaceuticals Appoints Wendy McDermott to Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rafael Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Rafael” or the “Company”), a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism-based therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Wendy McDermott as Chief People Officer. McDermott joins Rafael from Sanofi , where she served as Vice President of Human Resources. The newly created position is indicative of the Company’s dedication to growth and further development of talent and company culture.



“With the recent growth of our team, our dedication to creating a strong and passionate company culture has been reinforced,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Rafael. “Wendy brings an unparalleled track record in human resources and talent development for pharmaceutical companies. We are confident that she will help us continue to advance our highly skilled and talented team.”

McDermott has an impressive background in human resources, with more than 25 years of experience in a variety of roles, including 15 years in the pharmaceutical industry. At Sanofi, McDermott supported specialty care and medical functions in North America. She also held the position of Senior Human Resources Manager at Schering-Plough Corporation before it was acquired by Merck .

About Rafael Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rafael Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the growing field of cancer metabolism. The company is developing a new, first-in-class category of metabolic oncology therapeutics that attack hard-to-treat cancers by targeting the metabolic processes the disease needs to survive, grow and proliferate. Rafael Pharmaceuticals’ lead compound, devimistat (CPI-613), is a highly selective, well-tolerated and effective anti-cancer agent that is being evaluated in ongoing and completed Phase 1, 2 and 3 clinical trials. Devimistat has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and Burkitt’s and peripheral T-cell lymphomas. The Company's investors include Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN: RFL). For more information, please visit www.rafaelpharma.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the company’s future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" or "continue", the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements should not be regarded as a representation by the company, or any other person, that such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The business and operations of the company are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in forward-looking statements. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In light of the foregoing, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

