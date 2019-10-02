Revenue Cycle Solutions Leader Alltran Health Joins Meduit to Form One of the Largest RCM Companies in the Nation

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C. , Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meduit, a national leader in healthcare revenue cycle solutions announced today that Alltran Health has joined forces with Meduit effective immediately. Together, the two companies will be able to leverage their broad and complimentary RCM capabilities and footprint to fuel strategic growth.



Alltran Health is a leading RCM company with over 100 years of combined experience in delivering customized strategies and best-in-class technology systems along with services specifically aligned with client goals. Alltran Health has 380 employees with two operational locations in Minnesota and Maryland.

“The Alltran Health leadership team and I could not be more excited about the opportunities this presents,” said Chad Lemke, Chief Operating Officer of Alltran Health. “Our two companies functioning as one means broad benefits to our shared clients with expanded capabilities, service offerings and best practices that they have never before had available to them in one place.”

As one of the largest revenue cycle solutions companies in the nation, Meduit makes vital contributions to the financial, operational and clinical health of hospitals and large physician practices by delivering expert, efficient and innovative RCM solutions. Through its efforts, Meduit ensures that clients have the resources they need to provide excellence in healthcare.

“We’re looking forward to bringing our two companies together,” said Jeff Nieman, Chief Executive Officer of Meduit. “Through our combined efforts, we will be able to grow relationships with our respective client portfolios like never before, driving financial, operational and clinical health for our client hospitals and large physician practices.”

About Meduit

Meduit is one of the nation’s leading revenue cycle solutions companies with decades of experience in the RCM arena, serving more than 500 hospitals and physician practices in 46 states. Meduit combines a state-of-the-art accounts receivable management model with advanced technologies and an experienced people-focused team that takes a compassionate and supportive approach to working with patients. Meduit significantly improves financial, operational, and clinical performance, ensuring that healthcare organizations can dedicate their resources to providing more quality healthcare services to more patients. For more information, please visit www.meduitrcm.com .

Contact:

Chris Cooney

407-921-6932

chris@wilmarkgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.