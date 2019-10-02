AI-enabled prescriptive analytics leader Jvion Named to the 2019 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Companies

/EIN News/ -- Jvion recognized for achievements in empowering healthcare systems to prevent harm and lower costs



NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named AI-enabled prescriptive analytics provider, Jvion, to the inaugural Digital Health 150 ranking, showcasing the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal revealed the final Digital Health 150 during Future of Health, a gathering of top executives across some of the largest healthcare institutions, startups, and investment firms.

“From pharmaceuticals to patient care, technology is rapidly changing healthcare, and The Digital Health 150 showcases the 150 best startups spearheading innovation and change in the sector,” said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. “It's a privilege to use CB Insights' data to identify and shine a light on these companies, and we look forward to tracking their success in 2019 and beyond."

The Digital Health 150 companies span the globe, from Canada, China, Germany, Israel, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and are supported by more than 850 investors.



“We’re honored to be recognized by CB Insights as a leader of innovation and change within the digital health community,” said Shantanu Nigam, CEO of Jvion. “Our mission since inception has been to build a prescriptive analytics solution that stops preventable harm, that precisely and comprehensively foresees risk and more importantly, unlike other predictive analytic solutions, provides the appropriate actions that will improve outcomes and save lives. We are seeing a transformation in healthcare right now and we are proud to be recognized as part of a community that is leading the way.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights’ algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company’s momentum.

Jvion enables healthcare systems to prevent harm and lower costs. Its AI-enabled prescriptive analytics does what simple predictive analytics or machine learning models cannot - it goes beyond high-risk patient populations to identify those hidden patients on a trajectory to higher risk, and recommends the patient-specific interventions that drive better patient outcomes, prevention of harm and avoidance of unnecessary costs by hospitals and providers. As the leader in prescriptive analytics for preventable harm, Jvion has proven effective in clinical settings, with hospitals reporting average reductions of 30% in preventable harm incidents and avoidable cost savings of $6.3 million a year.

About Jvion

Jvion helps healthcare systems and providers prevent harm and lower costs through AI-enabled prescriptive analytics. An industry-first, the Jvion MachineTM goes beyond simple predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high risk and provides clinically-validated interventions, which can be applied to 50 preventable harm conditions including sepsis, readmissions, falls, avoidable ER visits, and pressure injuries, among others. Jvion’s AI-enabled prescriptive analytics have been preventing harm across more than 70 hospitals, including Cleveland Clinic, Intermountain, Geisinger, Grady, Sentara Healthcare, and more. For more information, visit www.jvion.com.

