Titan, the First Robo-Advisor to Offer Actively Managed Portfolios, Launches Individual Retirement Accounts Platform

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bringing greater opportunity to millions of everyday investors who want to maximize the potential of their retirement accounts – and in response to demand from its thousands of users – Titan today announced the availability of individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Titan, a Y Combinator company that launched in 2018, is the first actively managed robo-advisor, seeking returns that outpace the broader stock market and providing timely content that educates and engages investors.

Titan’s flagship portfolio, available immediately to IRA account holders, invests in a diverse portfolio of top-performing hedge fund stock holdings and, for downside protection, the ProShares Short S&P 500 Inverse ETF.

Titan charges customers a flat one percent advisory fee per year with none of the hidden fees or conflicts of interest that are common among robo-advisors and the investment industry.

“We couldn’t be more excited to give everyday investors tax-advantaged access to a Titan portfolio through our new IRA offering,” says Joe Percoco, Titan co-founder and co-CEO.

“Americans have almost $30 trillion of assets in retirement accounts, but most of that money is allocated to instruments that simply match market performance. Titan was founded on the idea that everyday investors should have access to vehicles that have the potential to outperform.”

The company is offering to apply existing referral credits to IRA accounts opened by existing customers before January 1, 2020.

About Titan

Titan is the first actively managed robo-advisor, seeking returns that outpace the broader stock market and providing timely content that educates and engages investors. Titan’s flagship portfolio allocates to a diverse portfolio of top hedge funds’ “high conviction” stock holdings and, for downside protection, the ProShares Short S&P 500 Inverse ETF. Within the Titan app, Instagram-style videos, equity research reports, and weekly market reviews empower investors to make better investing decisions. Find Titan in the App Store , or learn more at titaninvest.com .

Founded in 2017, Titan raised a $2.5 million seed round from Y Combinator’s Paul Graham and Sam Altman, Gmail creator Paul Buchheit, Liquid 2 Ventures, Maverick Capital and Box Ventures. Titan is an SEC registered investment adviser, and currently has $35 million in assets under management.

