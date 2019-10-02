TC Transcontinental acquires Holland & Crosby Limited and pursues its growth in in-store marketing product printing

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B) announced today the acquisition of Holland & Crosby Limited, a manufacturing company specialized in in-store marketing product printing, including advertising display and signage, for North American retailers. Located in Mississauga, Ontario, Holland & Crosby Limited employs 85 people and enjoys an excellent reputation. The company has developed solid business relationships with large and loyal customers over time, constantly pursuing its expansion by generating organic growth and through acquisitions. This transaction is aligned with TC Transcontinental’s strategy of enhancing its offering in the promising vertical of in-store marketing product printing which has been continuously growing for several years now.



Founded in 1932, Holland & Crosby Limited specializes in a wide range of visual marketing solutions from design to manufacturing, including distribution, installation and storage. It remains a leader in the printing of large format advertising display, semi-permanent or permanent in-store promotional material, adhesive décor in various sizes, etc. The company expands TC Transcontinental Printing’s presence in the in-store marketing product market and broadens its manufacturing capabilities with a state-of-the-art platform.

“It’s excellent news for us to welcome the Holland & Crosby Limited team, a key player in the promotional display industry that complements our retail offering in this area,” said François Olivier, President and Chief Executive Officer of TC Transcontinental. “Thanks to this acquisition, we gain entry into the in-store décor and permanent display vertical in which the company has developed highly specialized expertise. Holland & Crosby Limited will enable us to serve new customers but also offer our current customers a new array of innovative and sought-after products in the in-store marketing product printing vertical, an expanding market in which TC Transcontinental has been experiencing strong growth for many years. The complementary nature of the acquired activities provides us with good growth opportunities and attractive cost synergies, notably in terms of procurement. We are pleased to welcome the Holland & Crosby Limited team to TC Transcontinental and we look forward to sharing our expertise and know-how.”

Scott Crosby, co-owner of Holland & Crosby Limited, who will continue in his role with the TC Transcontinental Printing team, added: “It’s a great honour for us to join the ranks of Canada’s largest printer. We could not have hoped for a better partnership for the continued development of our products and services within such a solid corporation with a long-term vision. Early on, we saw the similarities in our values and the operating of our family businesses. We are convinced that the entrepreneurial passion, respect for customers and pursuit of quality that have always defined TC Transcontinental and Holland & Crosby Limited are a strong basis for future success.”

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a leader in flexible packaging in North America, and Canada’s largest printer. The Corporation is also positioned as the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 40 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has over 9,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had revenues of more than C$2.6 billion for the fiscal year ended October 28, 2018. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc .

For information:

Media Financial Community Nathalie St-Jean

Senior Advisor, Corporate Communications

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3581

nathalie.st-jean@tc.tc Yan Lapointe

Director, Investor Relations

TC Transcontinental

Telephone: 514-954-3574

yan.lapointe@tc.tc





