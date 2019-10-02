Envision Mind Care Now Offering Mental Health Technology for Patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) in Edmonton, Alberta

Patients with MDD in Edmonton and surrounding areas will now have access to BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS)

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta , Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Mind Care , a provider of mental health services in Edmonton is now offering BrainsWay’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) therapy for patients with major depressive disorder (MDD). Envision Mind Care has operated in Edmonton for a year and is a local leader in brain stimulation treatment including Deep TMS, superficial repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS), behavioral therapy and psychological therapies.

“Depression is increasingly becoming a more prevalent disorder experienced by Canadian adults, teenagers and youth who are looking for alternative treatments,” said Dr. Karthikeyan Ganapathy, consultant psychiatrist at Envision Mind Care. “BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet allows us to provide revolutionary treatment to our patients who live with MDD, including those who are resistant to traditional treatments for depression, such as antidepressants and mood stabilizers. We hope to continue using Deep TMS to improve the quality of life for our depression patients and to help them function productively at work.”

Envision Mind Care is led by Dr. Ganapathy, a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians of Canada (FRCPC) consultant psychiatrist who has a special interest in MDD and adult attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Dr. Ganapathy and his team are one of the latest providers to begin administering Deep TMS, having acquired BrainsWay’s Deep TMS helmet in August 2019.

BrainsWay’s Deep TMS administers magnetic waves through a cushioned helmet to target deep structures of the brain that impact a patients’ depression symptoms. The treatment is both medication-free and noninvasive, and patients can return to normal activities, such as driving, immediately following the session. Because Deep TMS penetrates deeper and broader in the brain than traditional TMS, it enables stimulation of the deep brain structures that are involved in mental health illnesses. BrainsWay has been treating depression with Deep TMS for more than 10 years and received FDA clearance to target obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in 2018. Envision Mind Care also has partnered with the BrainsWay research division to do research in OCD.

In addition to Deep TMS treatment, Envision Mind Care also provides neuropsychology assessments and behavioral therapy for ADHD. Those interested in additional information can visit their website at www.envisionmindcare.com or call (780) 306-2345 to speak with a member of their team.

About Envision Mind Care

Envision Mind Care is a brain stimulation and cognitive assessment clinic offering a complete range of diagnostic assessments for mental illness, psychological services and research in novel treatments. At Envision Mind Care, each client is treated based on their unique needs with a focus on return to work and having a productive life. The clinic is a local Edmonton leader in Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS), and offers additional services that can be provided alongside TMS treatment, including neuropsychology assessment, psychological therapies and behavioral therapy.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay Ltd./ BrainsWay USA (NASDAQ: BWAY), is engaged in the research, development and sales and marketing of a medical system for non-invasive treatment of common brain disorders. The medical system developed and manufactured by the company is based on a unique breakthrough technology called Deep TMS, which can reach significant depth and breadth of the brain and produce broad stimulation and functional modulation of targeted brain areas. In the U.S., the Company’s device has been FDA cleared for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) since 2013 and is now FDA cleared (De-Novo) for the treatment of Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD). The Company's systems have also received CE clearance and are sold worldwide for the treatment of various brain disorders.

