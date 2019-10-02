LPL Financial Recognized as Leader in Advisor Diversity and Inclusion

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced InvestmentNews named the firm a 2019 Diversity Champion for excellence in promoting diversity and inclusion in the financial services industry.



The award recognizes diversity champions who stand out among a pool of broker-dealers, custodians, asset managers, insurance firms, fintech companies, schools and other industry organizations for their efforts to foster diversity and inclusion — either within the industry or their own workplace, according to InvestmentNews.

“We are honored to be recognized for our commitment to being the one of the most inclusive places for financial advisors in the industry. We will continue to build and support the growth of our diverse network of advisors, and innovate to develop new ways to equip advisors with the tools, training and support they need to help families and individuals in underserved markets work toward achieving their financial goals,” said Kathleen Zemaitis, senior vice president, LPL Advisor Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to the awards luncheon, Zemaitis participated in a panel discussion for driving business results through diversity and inclusion.

Having successfully established employee diversity and inclusion programming within the firm that includes employee resource groups, executive diversity ambassadors and a diversity council to raise cultural awareness and position all employees for career success, LPL turned to enhancing its advisor-directed support. In 2018, LPL Financial established a dedicated team to focus on efforts to nurture advisor communities, grow a diverse advisor base and help advisors reach diverse populations of investors. Gaining momentum from the inaugural Advisor Inclusion Council , LPL continues to seek advisor input and feedback to identify and develop tools and resources to help advisors operate more inclusive practices and reach new cultural markets. Over the last year, LPL designed a suite of tools geared toward LGBT, Hispanic, African American and women investors, and newly formed Advisor Business Communities were launched to connect and empower advisors personally and professionally. The firm also increased support to attract women to the firm, with a role established to support building LPL’s community of women advisors.

“InvestmentNews believes a spirit of diversity and inclusion is good for the financial advice profession. It makes both the profession and society stronger,” InvestmentNews Editorial Director Frederick P. Gabriel Jr., stated in a previously published editor’s note . “Our 2019 Diversity & Inclusion awards and recognition program is intended to highlight D&I in financial advice and, more importantly, promote the proliferation of equal opportunity for everyone – regardless of their ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation and physical limitations.”

Watch the ‘Around the Table’ video series highlighting diverse perspectives of LPL advisors and leaders.

Find out more about how LPL supports a culture of diversity and inclusion .

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( https://www.lpl.com ) is a leader in the retail financial advice market and the nation’s largest independent broker-dealer*. We serve independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow thriving practices. LPL enables them to provide objective guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

InvestmentNews and LPL Financial are separate entities.

*Based on total revenues, Financial Planning magazine June 1996-2019

