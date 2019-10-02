Speedcast Government to Support Northrop Grumman in Army Cyber and Comms Developmental Efforts

/EIN News/ -- GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Army selected Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) with the support of Speedcast Government as one of multiple companies qualified to compete for task orders under an Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (IDIQ) R4 contract with no minimum and a ceiling of $981,949,196. Speedcast will provide updates as and when any significant contract orders are secured as part of the contract.



The contract will allow the Army to procure an entire range of Cyber Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) aimed at advancing the force’s tactical capabilities, such as cyber, communications, electronic warfare and signals systems in non-kinetic engagements across warfare domains.

“Speedcast Government is well positioned to support Northrop Grumman and the U.S. Army with innovative communications solutions and cyber-related technologies to enhance tomorrow’s battlespace. We will bring leading-edge development capabilities mixed with real-world global network operations to enable our troops to be more effective and efficient,” said Moe Abutaleb, CEO of Speedcast Government.

To expand the Army’s non-kinetic arsenal, the contract will support cyber and communications technology development, studies and analyses, integration support, laboratory demonstrations, integrated systems development, testing, performance verification, fabrication, logistics, technical support services and cybersecurity.

“For the past 15 years, Speedcast Government has provided the U.S. Army and other U.S. government agencies with Beyond Line of Sight (BLOS) and wireless/cellular solutions to support connectivity and mobility applications. Our engineers are keen to bring new capabilities and innovation via this contract vehicle to optimize our battlespace superiority,” said Mr. Abutaleb.

About Speedcast Government

Speedcast Government provides mission-critical communications for military, government, non-governmental and intergovernmental organizations. Our fully managed communications solutions are delivered via a multi-access technology, multi-band and multi-orbit network of 80+ satellites and an interconnecting global terrestrial network, bolstered by extensive on-the-ground local support from 40+ countries. Our managed services are complemented by value-added services such as systems engineering and integration, high-touch professional services, and Airborne ISR and wireless services. UltiSat and Globecomm are now doing business as Speedcast Government.

Media Contact

Laura Moreno-Davis, Director of Marketing

240-813-7578

laura.moreno-davis@speedcastgov.com



