Optum’s Alison Nelson & Jonathan Linkous Of Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare, Headline The Final Program For The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute
/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced the final faculty list and program for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute, which is taking place at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania from October 28-30, 2019.
The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute is the only national event focused on the tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement, to success in the new financial normal.
Keynote speakers include:
- Alison Nelson, Senior Vice President for Optum Technology, Optum
- Jonathan D. Linkous, MPA, FATA (Fellow of the American Telemedicine Association), Chief Executive Officer, The Partnership For Artificial Intelligence, Telemedicine & Robotics In Healthcare (PATH)
The Institute will feature many high-profile faculty members from leading organizations throughout the country, including:
- Richard G. Allen, Psy.D., BCBA-D, NCSP, Supervising Psychologist, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
- Jeremy Blair, MBA, LMFT, Chief Executive Officer, WellStone
- Jonathan Brown, Controller, Crossroads Health
- Rick Crump, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, KineticXperience
- Edie Didomenico-Weber, Director, Clinical & Program Informatics, AHRC, New York
- Bryant Edgerton, Vice President, IDD Services North Carolina, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia
- John Falsetti, Director of Information Services, Maryville Academy
- Sandy Hall, LISW, LMSW, President, Lighthouse Telehealth LLC, Harbor
- Todd Harris, Ph.D., Executive Director of Autism Services, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health
- Susanna Kramer, MA, Director of Performance Evaluation, Community Behavioral Health
- Betsy Lynam, Chief Program Officer, AHRC, New York
- Boyd H. Mark, Director of Telehealth Services, The Scott Center for Autism Treatment
- Daniel Openden, Ph.D., BCBA-D, President & Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC)
- Jason Raines, MPA, SSBB, Chief Operating Officer, Haven Behavioral Hospital of Philadelphia
- Carolyn Spence, Chief Information Officer, Alexander Youth Network
- Larry Trenga, Vice President, IT, Wesley Family Services
- Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, Vice President, Clinical Care Services Autism, Magellan Health
- Saffron Wanger, MSHCA, CHCIO, CPHIMS, Chief Information & Innovation Officer, Terros Health
- Katherine Wooten, LCSW, BCBA, Clinical Director – Corporate Programs, New Directions
- Ellie Zuehlke, MPH, Director, Community Benefit & Engagement, Allina Health
A complete list of featured speakers and faculty members are available online at https://technology.openminds.com/faculty/.A current institute attendee list is available online at https://technology.openminds.com/who-attends/.
Sessions include:
- Leveraging Technology To Expand Access, Enhance Consumer Experience & Improve Outcomes In A Behavioral Health Care Marketplace Dominated By Value-Based Models
- Whole Person Care Via SmartCare – Sponsored By Streamline Healthcare Solutions
- Thought Leader Discussion With Alison Nelson, Senior Vice President, Optum Technology, Optum
- Moving Technology From Pilot To Scale: Strategies For A Successful Transition To Organizational-Wide Implementations
- Is Your EHR On Track? How To Conduct A Strategic Technology Assessment – Sponsored by Credible Behavioral Health Software, Inc.
- Epitomax…The Newest EHR Solution In The HarrisCCS Family – Sponsored by Harris Coordinated Care Solutions
- Managing The Data Breach: How To Prepare, Plan & Protect Your Organization
- Data Makes The Difference: Using Data To Manage Care Coordination & Value-Based Arrangements
- Improving Access To Care-The Benefits, Best Practices & Lessons Learned Implementing Telehealth Services – Sponsored By Streamline Healthcare Solutions
- Invitation-Only-Lunch: Driving Quality Measures That Enable Sustainability & Person-Centricity – Sponsored by Netsmart
- Invitation-Only-Lunch: Advice From An Industry Expert: Introducing Customer Experience To A Clinical Setting – Sponsored By Welligent
- Leveraging Artificial Intelligence To Improve Clinical Care: A Tech Demo – Sponsored By Core Solutions, Inc.
- Managing A Holistic Approach To Care: Integrating Physical, Behavioral, & Social Health Data
- Expanding Access Through Technology: Innovative Approaches For Improving Access To Care
- Building A Data Infrastructure For Performance Management: A Town Hall Discussion Session On Creating An Effective Data Dashboard – Sponsored By Credible Behavioral Health Software
- Artificial Intelligence, Robotics & You: How 20th Century Technology Is Transforming Health Care Services
- Thought Leader Discussion With Jonathan D. Linkous, MPA, FATA, Chief Executive Officer, PATH
- Building A Data Dashboard For VBR: Case Studies In Combining Clinical, Financial & Outcomes Data
- Using Health Tech Navigator To Speed The Process Of Finding The Right Technology
- Innovation, Integration & Virtual Care: How To Build A Digital Strategy To Compete With The New Market Disruptors
The final agenda is available online at https://technology.openminds.com/agenda/.
This year’s Institute features four special programs before and after the Institute:
- The OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Leadership Summit
- Finding The Path To Online Marketing Success: An OPEN MINDS Executive Seminar On Best Practices In Website & Social Media Marketing
- How To Implement New Technology Effectively: An OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practice Technology Implementation For Maximum Return
- Finding An Electronic Health Record System For Your Future: The OPEN MINDS Seminar On Best Practices In EHR Selection, Contracting & Optimization
Secure your registration now for The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute and the executive seminars and summits with an all-access registration pass. Download our brochure here.
ABOUT OPEN MINDS
OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.
OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.
