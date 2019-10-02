Veritas Farms Seeks to Create New Distribution Partnerships at NACS

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRMD) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce its attendance of the National Association of Convenience Stores conference this week, October 2nd – 4th, in Atlanta, Georgia. The event will provide Veritas Farms with a unique opportunity to connect with up to 2,100 retailers and 1,750 suppliers and expand the company’s already formidable distribution network.



“NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve,” explained Vice President of Channel Development Mike Krouskos. “The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 160 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. This represents an enormous opportunity for Veritas Farms.”

Attendance at NACS marks the continuation of the company’s successful distributor acquisition strategy. Similar events, such as the Consumer Discovery Show have helped Veritas Farms build a formidable distribution network that has helped the company grow quarterly revenue by more than 500% .

By continuing to aggressively pursue new distributors, both in the United States and internationally, Veritas Farms is constantly ensuring that products are reaching new customers. To date, Veritas Farms products are available at over 5,000 brick and mortar locations and a number of leading online marketplaces.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. ( VFRMD ) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Relations

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



