Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market 2019 Opportunity, Challenge, Drivers, Restraint, Trend, Demand and Global Business Growth by 2026

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Data Bridge Market Research recently published Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2026. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization. At present, the market is developing its presence and some of the key players from the complete study are ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., others.



The electric vehicle charging stations market is a highly concentrated market which includes key players and local players. The market has witnessed increased various strategic developments owing to favourable market scenario. The market has a prominent growth in upcoming years due to increasing demand for electric vehicles, incentives & subsidies by government for electric vehicles and increasing environmental concerns. The vehicle-to-grid (v2g) technology for EV charging stations and renewable sources of energy for electricity are also posing as an opportunity for the market.

Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market Trends

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station. The DC charging station segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug–in hybrid vehicle (PHEV)

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial

The key market players for global electric vehicle charging stations market are listed below:

Tesla

Efacec

Engie Group

ABB

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.)

SemaConnect

ClipperCreek

Allego B.V.

Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

EVgo Services LLC

ChargePoint, Inc.

Blink Charging Co.

Alfen N.V.

AeroVironment, Inc.

Table of Contents:

INTRODUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION MARKET OVERVIEW EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS KEY INSIGHTS GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY CHARGING STATION GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS , BY VEHICLE TYPE GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS, BY INSTALLATION TYPE GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY CHARGING STATIONS STANDARDS GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING STATIONS MARKET, COMPANY LANDSCAPE 210 COMPANY PROFILE

