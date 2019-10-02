Heath & Human Service Field Has 279 Outcome Measurement Technology Offerings: An OPEN MINDS Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a nationwide analysis of health and human service care technology products, OPEN MINDS found 279 that offer outcome measurement and monitoring functionality. Outcome measurement and monitoring technology products are defined as platforms that track and record change in the health of an individual or population as a result of an intervention.This category of technology solutions tracks data related to mortality, readmission’s, safety, and patient experience.

Of the 279 products, 73% (204) serve the mental health services market and 34% (95) serve the non-hospital based acute care market.

Outcome Measurement/Monitoring Technology Products

By Health & Human Service Market Mental Health 204 Non-Hospital Based Acute Care 95 Addiction Treatment 87 Children & Family Services 85 Residential & Hospital-Based Acute Care 85 Primary Care 85 Long-Term Services & Supports 83 Social Services (including Homeless) 72 Chronic Care Management 69 Autism & I/DD Services 65 Retail Clinics & Urgent Care 58 Adult Corrections Health Care 30 Payers-Health Plans-Care Managers 29 Juvenile Justice 26

A comprehensive list of outcome measurement and monitoring health care technology products is available at HealthTechNavigator.org.

HealthTechNavigator.org is the only online directory laser-focused on health care technology specifically for the Health and Human Services sector. With over 2,800 products, from nearly 1,000 vendors, and organized by 45 HHS-relevant categories, HealthTechNavigator.org is the most comprehensive Health and Human Services technology resource.

HealthTechNavigator.org connects providers and tech vendors, closes the gap between them, and restores order to what has been the chaos of understanding technology designed for the Health and Human Services sector.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

