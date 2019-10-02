Limited Seats Available For The October 29 Lunch & Learn Session – Driving Quality Measures That Enable Sustainability & Person-Centricity – At The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netsmart will be conducting an exclusive Lunch & Learn session, Driving Quality Measures That Enable Sustainability & Person-Centricity, at The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 1:00pm – 2:15pm at the Lowes Philadelphia Hotel.

Join Netsmart for a detailed look at use cases of organizations who are successfully transitioning to new models of care, proving their value through standardized performance measures and improving consumer outcomes by closing data gaps and implementing evidence-based practices.

Kim Elsberry, the General Manager of Population Health for Netsmart, will conduct the session. Elsberry’s career encompasses more than 20 years of experience in healthcare and health insurance markets. Her experience in population health management combined with a strong emphasis on strategy, talent and risk management, uniquely positions her to contribute beneficial insights and recommendations on key issues facing the healthcare ecosystem.

The luncheon session is space-limited and by-invitation only. Institute registrants interested in getting on the list to attend Netsmart’s Lunch & Learn session should send an email to Netsmart’s Events team or complete this online form.

The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute will return to the Loews Philadelphia Hotel and will focus on tech tools executive teams needs to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.

With the shift from volume to value rapidly ramping up across health care, there is an increased focus on quality of care, especially providers and payers serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. To be sustainable in this value-based care market, providers need to forge new partnerships, develop innovative service lines and create a sound technology infrastructure – regardless of the care delivery model. Quality measures that support a focus on demonstrated consumer outcomes, satisfaction and engagement will enable these organizations to truly operate as consumer-centric entities.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information which is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide much needed services and treatment that support whole-person care. Learn more about Netsmart.

