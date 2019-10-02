Dabir Surfaces Inc. Announces Master Product Agreement with Trinity Health

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dabir Surfaces Inc., a subsidiary of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI), focused on improving patient outcomes through the design and manufacture of an innovative solution for pressure injury prevention in immobilized patients, announced a Master Product Agreement to provide Dabir alternating pressure surfaces to all affiliates of Trinity Health, a national health system based in Livonia, Michigan, which operates 93 hospitals in 22 states. Utilizing the Dabir surface throughout a health system can tremendously improve patient care, enabling better health, better care and lower costs.



President of Dabir Surfaces Anil Shetty said, “We are pleased to provide Trinity Health and its affiliates with innovative solutions to prevent pressure injuries. Our solutions have been clinically demonstrated to reduce pressure injuries in health care facilities across the country and Canada. We also believe our solutions will positively impact CMS quality metrics, particularly hospital acquired conditions and hospital readmission rate programs."

About Dabir Surfaces Inc.

Dabir Surfaces Inc., a subsidiary of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE: MEI), is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and is focused on improving patient outcomes through the design and manufacture of advanced medical device technologies. For more information about Dabir Surfaces Inc. and its products and services, please visit www.dabir-surfaces.com . To learn more about Methode Electronics Inc. please visit www.methode.com .

