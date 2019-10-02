Envision Solar, U.S. Maker of Solar-Powered Electric Vehicle Chargers, Opened Market for Nasdaq Monday, September 30, 2019

Opening Bell Ceremony Follows an Environmentally Historical Moment as Solar-Powered EV Chargers Are Installed for First Time on a U.S. Highway

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Envision Solar International, Inc. , (Nasdaq CM: EVSI , EVSIW) (“Envision Solar,” or the “Company”), the leading producer of unique and sustainable infrastructure products for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media rang the market opening bell at Nasdaq on Monday, September 30, 2019 following an environmentally historical moment when Envision Solar’s solar-powered EV ARC™ charging infrastructure products were installed for the first time on a U.S. highway. Envision listed on Nasdaq on April 16, 2019. Envision Solar’s CEO, Desmond Wheatley did the honors along with Board of Directors member Robert Schweitzer and other key personnel.



The company’s products are deployed in more than 90 municipalities across the U.S. and in South America, Europe and the Caribbean and for global corporations including Google, McDonald’s and Cadillac. Envision’s “Driving on Sunshine” products are now also providing DC fast charging to drivers in rest areas as a result of a collaboration funded by the Monterey Bay Air Resources District (MBARD), and advanced by Caltrans. The solar-powered EV charging infrastructure products were deployed the same day the Trump administration announced it would attempt to revoke the emissions standards established in California to match a less stringent federal standard.

“There are over one billion cars in the world today, and it is estimated that there will be two billion by 2040, with the great majority of them electric” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Envision Solar. “The world will need hundreds of millions of charging stations and the ability to fast charge on highways and in other remote locations. The fact that we can deliver DC fast charging without connecting to the grid will enable the use of EVs everywhere without waiting for years for construction and utility upgrades. We view this as a very significant opportunity, and we are delighted to have worked with MBARD and Caltrans to make the first such deployment a reality.’”

According to the Federal Highway Administration 65% of the U.S.’s highways are in rural environments. Extending the grid to locations where people will need to charge their EVs will be too expensive and too disruptive to be possible in many cases. Envision’s products uniquely do not require any construction or grid connections and as such the Company views DC fast charging on public highways as another significant growth opportunity.

About: Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com , produces and sells unique and patented sustainable infrastructure products, for electric vehicle charging, energy security and outdoor media, including the EV ARC™ and the Solar Tree® with EnvisionTrak™ patented solar tracking, SunCharge™ solar Electric Vehicle Charging, ARC™ technology energy storage, and EnvisionMedia™ solar advertising displays. Invented and manufactured in California, the patented EV ARC™ and EV ARC™ HP products fit inside single parking space and generates enough clean solar electricity to power up to 225 miles of EV driving in a day. EV ARC™ HP DC fast charging systems provide up to 1,100 miles per day. The EV ARC™ product requires no trenching work, is deployed in minutes and can be moved with ease. EV ARC™ products are manufactured in San Diego by mission-driven team members, including combat veterans, individuals with disabilities and other underserved demographics. Envision Solar is listed on the Nasdaq CM under the symbols EVSI and EVSIW.

