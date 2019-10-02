NewLeaf Brands Partners With Thrive Companies Ltd for the Iconic CHAMPS CBD/Cannabis Trade Show in Denver, Colorado

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewLeaf Brands Inc. (CSE:NLB) (OTC: NLBIF) (FSE:0NF) (“NewLeaf” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has partnered with one of their distribution and manufacturing partners, Thrive Companies Ltd. (“Thrive”) for the CHAMPS trade show in Denver, Colorado on October 14 and 15, 2019. The CHAMPS trade show has established itself as the premier counterculture, business-to-business, wholesale trade expo serving the smoke shop industry and is recognized as one of the largest CBD and cannabis industry trade shows in North America.

Joshua Bartch, CEO of NewLeaf commented, “Were pleased to partner with a strong proven distribution partner like Thrive for the Champs show in Denver, Colorado. Thrive has proven to be a great partner and has always properly represented our brands strongly. Now that we’ve perfected and added to our product offerings, Thrive has been heavily focused on the sales and distribution, this partnership furthers that effort”.

NewLeaf will be showcasing its exclusive branded product lines including its disposable vaporizer pen, 510 thread vaporizing cartridges and soft gel pills, as well as bottled water and a hot and cold tea offering at the Champs trade show.

“Thrive is very excited to further our relationship with NewLeaf. Not only do they produce great CBD products, but their management team and their global humanitarian efforts make them a true social minded industry innovator. Thrive employees personally use NewLeaf’s CBD products and they stand behind NewLeaf’s commitment to quality,” said Mike Metoyer, COO of Thrive.

NewLeaf and Thrive will be exhibiting at booth number 2013 at the CHAMPS trade show in Denver, CO from October 14 and 15, 2019.

ABOUT NewLeaf Brands

NewLeaf Brands, Inc. is an innovative Cannabidiol (“CBD”) lifestyle Company. Through the Company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries We are Kured, LLC, Drink Fresh Water, LLC, ReLyfe Brand, LLC and TeaLief Brand, LLC the Company’s main business activities encompass the development, marketing, and distribution of CBD products (including vaporizer pens/cartridges, hot/cold tea, softgel capsules and beverages) throughout North America, South America, and Europe. In addition, NewLeaf Brands, Inc. has extensive retail and cultivation land investments in Oregon, USA.

For further information about NewLeaf Brands, please consult the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or visit the Company’s website at www.NABrandsInc.com . For further information about We Are Kured, please visit their website at www.wearekured.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors For Further Information Contact Joshua Bartch

Chief Executive Officer

info@nabrandsinc.com Corporate Communications

info@nabrandsinc.com

250-488-6728

We Are Kured Contact: Benjamin Martch

Founder & CEO

www.wearekured.com

