MamaMancini’s to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural food products, today announced that management has been invited to present at the LD Micro Big Apple Summit in New York City and The MicroCap Rodeo in Austin.



MamaMancini’s Chief Executive Officer Carl Wolf will host one-on-one meetings throughout the day at the MicroCap Rodeo and is scheduled to present as follows:

LD Micro Big Apple Summit

Date: Monday, October 7, 2019

Presentation Time: 12:40 pm Eastern time

Location: New York City, New York

The MicroCap Rodeo

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Presentation Time: 9:45am CT

Location: Hilton Austin (500 E 4th Street, Austin, Texas)

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB) is a marketer and distributor of specialty prepared, frozen and refrigerated all-natural Italian foods. MamaMancini’s product portfolio consists of over 20 products including meatballs, meatloaf, chicken parmesan, sausages and pasta dinner kits with beef, turkey, pork and chicken varieties. The Company’s products are sold in over 45,000 locations nationwide, including at well-known retailers such as Walmart, Kroger, Publix, Costco and Albertsons, as well as through national distributors such as Sysco and United Natural Foods. The Company’s products are frequently offered for sale on QVC, the world’s largest direct to consumer marketer. For more information, please visit www.mamamancinis.com .

Investor Relations:

Greg Falesnik

Managing Director

MZ Group - MZ North America

(949) 385-6449

greg.falesnik@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.