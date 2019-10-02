MedAnswers Doubles the Number of Fertility Experts in Network

Health Tech Startup Elevates Patient Care by Increasing Expert Access

MedAnswers connects anonymous users struggling to conceive with specialists, such as reproductive endocrinologists, acupuncturists, urologists and attorneys on the free FertilityAnswers app available on iOS and android. Individuals post their questions for experts to answer, knowing they will get accurate and empathetic information designed to shorten the amount of time required to get them from hopeful parent to parent.

“90% of young adults trust what they read on social media, despite the well-known spread of misinformation. We created a trusted resource for them to turn to in a private setting and add experts every day to keep up with question demand. We are so grateful to our professional network for stepping in to help us solve this problem,” said Alice Crisci, CEO and Co-founder of MedAnswers.

The FertilityAnswers app acquires 1,000-2,000 new users weekly, demonstrating the need for this type of service. In response, the MedAnswers team has reached out to leading-edge professionals for their support in the area of patient care.

“Going through infertility is stressful. Navigating through fact vs. fiction, standard of care vs opinion is invaluable to patients. MedAnswers offers patients an opportunity to get answers that can guide them through this stressful process. Being part of that for me is a way to give back,” said Dr. Sam Najmabadi from The Center for Reproductive Health and Gynecology in Los Angeles, California.

These new experts span almost a dozen specialities. They include:

“Our main responsibility as physicians is to teach and empower our patients about their concerns and problems,” says MedAnswers expert, Mark P. Trolice, M.D., Director of Fertility CARE: The IVF Center in Orlando, FL. “This new, wonderful platform allows us to connect with patients first hand, so they can receive accurate information from reliable sources. I am proud to be part of the MedAnswers community,” he adds.

In order to best meet the needs of the infertility patient community, MedAnswers is continuing to add experts to its roster on a daily basis. Individuals across multiple disciplines connected to family building and infertility are welcome to apply. The company is showcasing at the American Society for Reproductive Medicine’s Annual Conference in Philadelphia, PA, October 12 - 16, 2019.

About MedAnswers

MedAnswers, Inc., a health tech company, is leveraging technology, genetics and other health data to match those struggling to conceive to a curated network of fertility experts and solutions to help users conceive faster. The company is a graduate of the 7th cycle of Illumina Accelerator.

For more information visit www.medanswers.com.

