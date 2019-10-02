Eyenovia to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Medical Meetings

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN), a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, today announced that it will be presenting at multiple eyecare meetings in October. Experts in optometry and ophthalmology as well as Eyenovia’s management team plans to highlight the Company’s late stage clinical pipeline, data from its MicroStat Phase III MIST-1 and MIST-2 studies for pharmacologic mydriasis, as well as new usability data generated from its MicroPine Phase III study in pediatric progressive myopia.



“We are very excited to participate alongside our optometric and ophthalmic partners in several major upcoming eyecare meetings this fall and look forward to sharing further results from our MicroStat Phase III MIST-1 and MIST-2 studies with other industry leaders,” commented Dr. Sean Ianchulev, Eyenovia’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer. “In addition, we look forward to presenting compelling usability data from our ongoing MicroPine Phase III Chaperone study in pediatric progressive myopia, which we believe further supports the use of high precision microdosing for topical ocular therapies.”

Details for the meetings are below:

Meeting: Interventional Glaucoma Congress

Panel Title: Drug Delivery Targets: Principles, Goals, Challenges

Presenter: Dr. Sean Ianchulev, CEO & CMO

Date/Time: Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:05 a.m. ET

Location: The Westin New York at Times Square, New York, NY

Meeting: Ophthalmology Innovation Summit at the American Academy of Ophthalmology (OIS@AAO)

Session Title: Innovation Showcase 2

Presenter: Dr. Sean Ianchulev, CEO & CMO

Date/Time: Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 10:11-10:18 a.m. PT

Location: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, San Francisco, CA

Meeting: American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO)

Date: Saturday, October 12 - Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Booth: #6324

Location: Moscone Center, San Francisco, CA.

Meeting: American Academy of Optometry’s 3rd World Congress of Optometry (AAOpt)

Presentation: American Academy of Optometry Professional Press Conference

Presenter: Mark A. Bullimore, MD, Dean of the Southern California College of Optometry at Marshall B. Ketchum University and a Fellow of the American Academy of Optometry (AAOpt)

Date/Time: Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 7:30 – 9:30 a.m. ET

Room: W240AB, Level II

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

Poster: Clinical Evaluation of a Micro-dosed Fixed Combination Phenylephrine 2.5%-Tropicamide 1% Ophthalmic Solution for Dilation of the Pupil in Two Randomized, Controlled Phase 3 Trials (MIST-1 & MIST-2)

Presenter: Tom Walters, Md, Keystone Research, Ltd

Date/Time: Friday, October 25, 2019 at 1:00-3:00 p.m. ET

Board: #193 in Exhibit Hall WD1

Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, FL

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) is a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patent piezo-print delivery technology. Eyenovia’s pipeline is currently focused on the late-stage development of microdosed medications for mydriasis, myopia progression, glaucoma and other eye diseases. For more information please visit www.eyenovia.com .

Company Contact:

Eyenovia, Inc.

John Gandolfo

Chief Financial Officer

jgandolfo@eyenoviabio.com

Investor Contact:

Tram Bui / Alexander Lobo

The Ruth Group

Phone: 646-536-7035/7037

tbui@theruthgroup.com / alobo@theruthgroup.com

Media Contact:

The Ruth Group

Kirsten Thomas

508-280-6592

kthomas@theruthgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.