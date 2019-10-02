Hydrogen Generation Market | 6.01% CAGR | Strategic Analysis | Industry Data | 2019-2025 | OGAnalysis

European Hydrogen Generation Market Value, $Billion, by Application, 2019

Global Hydrogen Generation Market size is registering high growth with 6.01% CAGR between 2019 and 2025

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The year 2018 marked a prosperous year for the Hydrogen Generation Market marking a volume of $139.2 billion. Key attributes shaping hydrogen generation market value comprise wide adaptable nature of hydrogen which spans from delivering renewable-energy system, emerging clean-energy with low carbon foot prints, and future mobility.

Strong demand for ammonia and large scale applications of ammonia among different industry sectors including production of nitrogen based fertilizers are some of the key trends in the hydrogen generation market. In 2018, around 50% of worldwide production of hydrogen is used in the synthesis of ammonia.

Further, new technologies enabling large-scale renewable energy integration, cost effective power generation, decarburization trends in transportation sector, and demand for clean feedstock for industrial applications are key drivers of hydrogen market.

Request Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/211626

In addition, desulfurization trends of fuel in transportation and decrease in crude quality drive the global hydrogen generation market growth.

However, high CAPEX along with investments for storage, distribution and are some of the main challenges faced by the market. Safety protocols and stringent regulations that involve high complexity hamper the market growth.

Steam reforming of gas significantly contributes for hydrogen generation market growth, by technology

Steam reforming of gas is predominantly driving the hydrogen generation market over cost effectiveness and energy efficiency advantages. Chemical process industry highly deploys steam reforming of natural gas for the production of ammonia, methanol and cryogenic industry.

Browse Hydrogen Generation Market Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/211626/hydrogen-generation-market

In addition, key players operating in the hydrogen generation industry adapt steam methane reforming technology to achieve high level of purity in the production process.

Increasing demand for green hydrogen leads to expansion of hydrogen generation market size

Ongoing environment awareness coupled with stringent CO2 emission goals, growth in global renewable power with increase in capacity are key drivers for green hydrogen generation.

Industrial companies and energy utilities across North America, Europe, South Korea, and Japan plant to invest in green hydrogen production plans. For instance, in 2018, Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) launched an innovative new solar-powered hydrogen generation system which uses sunlight to convert natural gas and water into hydrogen and capture the carbon dioxide to prevent carbon emissions.

Further, governments are supporting use of green hydrogen as a major energy source that can replace fossil fuels such as coal, petroleum and natural gas over the long term future.

Request for Special Discount on Hydrogen Generation Market report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/211626

Active key players across Europe emerge as strong market share holders

European market players are marking global presence by entering into joint agreements and strategic alliances to install eco friendly hydrogen production plants. For example, in 2018, Gasuine New Energy and Dutch paints and chemicals joined forces to study the possibility of building new “Europe’s largest green hydrogen (H2) production plant”. This installation uses 20MW water electrolysis unit and converts produced electricity into 3,000 tonnes of green H2.

In addition, key market players are also providing hydrogen project life cycle services for energy utilities across Asian market. For instance, in 2018, TechnipFMC was awarded a contract by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd to install “India’s Largest Hydrogen Generation Unit” with refining capacity from 8.33 MMTPA to 15 MMTPA.

Australia emerges as strong market player and targets as a big hydrogen energy exporter to Asian markets

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest consuming regions of global hydrogen generation market during the forecast period. Relatively low costs of production coupled with ability to develop large scale projects, large gas reserves, and proximity to major Asian consumers remain the core competencies of Australia.

Over the forecast period, Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore are among the potential markets for Australian hydrogen market driven by the burgeoning demand for hydrogen as major LNG buyers.

In addition to Australia, various other countries including Netherlands, Norway, the US, MENA countries, Brunei and others are also evaluating export opportunities for global hydrogen generation market.

Huge investments for research and production across market players is observed during the forecast period

Major companies associated with hydrogen production are largely investing in production facilities and are contributing towards the growth of the market. For example, in 2018, Air Liquide group planned to build global scale liquid hydrogen production plant dedicated to supply hydrogen to Western U.S markets. It also expects to invest over $150 million to build 30 tons per day (tpd) liquid hydrogen to cater demand from 35,000 hydrogen Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs). On similar lines, in 2018 Praxair Inc announced that it has commenced construction of its “5th liquid hydrogen plant” in the United States.

Further, government sectors are also focusing on researching economic production, transportation and storage of hydrogen at large scale. For instance, in March 2019, DOE issued a funding opportunity announcement (FOA) for up to $31 million to H2@Scale concept, which include advanced hydrogen storage and infrastructure R&D, innovative concepts for hydrogen production and utilization.

Key players dominating the global hydrogen generation market are Praxair Inc, Air products and chemicals Inc, Hydrogen Corporation, Plug Power Inc, Air Liquide, Fuelcell Energy, Hydrogenics, Iwatani, Showa Denko , and Linde.

Related Reports

• Hydrogen Storage Market

• Hydrogen Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/212280/hydrogen-market)

OGAnalysis-Market Intelligence Platform

Global Oil and gas industry annual subscription from OG ANALYSIS provides access to 11 databases including Exploration, Production, Refinery, LNG, Oil and Chemicals Storage, Pipelines, Market Intelligence, CAPEX, Tankers, small LNG and Trade.

About OG Analysis:

OG Analysis has been a trusted research partner for 10+ years delivering most reliable analysis, information and innovative solutions. OG Analysis is one of the leading players in market research industry serving 980+ companies across multiple industry verticals. Our core client centric approach comprehends client requirements and provides actionable insights that enable users to take informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Anil Kumar

Phone: +91-7337 01 3757

Email: sales@oganalysis.com

Website: https://www.oganalysis.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/og-analysis/





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.