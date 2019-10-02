Magellan, Cigna & New Directions Executives Featured Presenters At the October 28 Autism-Focused OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Leadership Summit

/EIN News/ -- Gettysburg, Pa, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPEN MINDS has announced that three health plan executives, Vik Shah, M.D., MBA, Lead Medical Director, Cigna, Yagnesh Vadgama, BCBA, Vice President, Clinical Care Services Autism, Magellan Health and Katherine Wooten, LCSW, BCBA, Clinical Director – Corporate Programs, New Directions will lead the discussion on The Payer Perspective On Autism Benefits: A Round Table Discussion On Financing & Care Management From The Health Plan Perspective at the October 28th OPEN MINDS Children’s Services Leadership Summit. This panel of health plan leaders will discuss how their organizations are approaching financing and care management with the autism population.

The summit will focus on the market factors that are reshaping service delivery in the autism space and the new opportunities for provider organizations serving the children’s autism population. In addition to the panel, Sean Klutinoty, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS & Summit Chair, will kick-off the summit with his presentation, The Autism Market In 2019: Increasing Demand, Increasing Cost & New Service Models. Provider organizations will present case studies on their organization’s innovative programs for children and youth with autism, their models, program outcomes, plans for the future, and provide advice for other provider organizations. Presenters include Todd Harris, Ph.D., Executive Director of Autism Services and Richard G. Allen, Psy.D., BCBA-D, NCSP, Supervising Psychologist at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, Boyd H. Mark, Director of Telehealth Services, The Scott Center for Autism Treatment, Daniel Openden, Ph.D., BCBA-D, President & Chief Executive Officer, Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) and Bryant Edgerton, Vice President, IDD Services North Carolina, Easterseals UCP North Carolina & Virginia. The day will close with a panel discussion with all of the day’s participants on the new technologies that are shaping the course of autism treatment.

“The prevalence of children being diagnosed with autism continues to rise,” says Sean Klutinoty, Senior Associate at OPEN MINDS. “As the landscape of service delivery and service financing continues to evolve, it is imperative that provider organizations and payers come together to collaborate. This year’s Summit provides an opportunity to navigate through part of the autism journey.”

Registration for this one of a kind Summit is limited. Any executive purchasing an All-Access Institute Pass to The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute has access to this Summit. Individual registrations for the Summit are available for $300. Learn more about registration options at https://technology.openminds.com/register/.

This year’s Summit will take place the day before The 2019 OPEN MINDS Technology & Informatics Institute. The Institute will return to the Loews Philadelphia Hotel and will focus on tech tools executive teams need to move their organization from the concept of value-based reimbursement to success in the new financial normal.

For additional questions and inquiries, please contact Stacey Cotton, Vice President, Education Programs at 717-334-1329 or events@openminds.com.

ABOUT OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in the domains of health and human services serving consumers with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we’ve been pioneers for change – helping organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies and regulations.

OPEN MINDS is powered by a national team of experienced executives and subject matter experts with specific expertise and experience in nine key market areas – mental health, addictions, chronic conditions, autism and intellectual/developmental disabilities, long-term care, children’s services, social services, juvenile justice, and corrections health care. Our mission is to improve the quality of care for consumers with complex support needs by improving the effectiveness of those serving them – provider organizations, payer and insurance organizations, government agencies, pharmaceutical organizations, and technology firms. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

Stacey Cotton OPEN MINDS 717-334-1329 events@openminds.com



