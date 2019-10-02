Global Solar Control Window Films Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Solar Control Window Films - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Solar Control Window Films market worldwide is projected to grow by US$939.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 11.5%.



Construction, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 12.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1 Billion by the year 2025, Construction will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$37.5 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$59.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Construction will reach a market size of US$53.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$226.8 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Ability of Solar Control Window Films to Reduce Energy Transmission by about 80% Sets the Stage for Growth

Competition

Solar Control Window Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Control Window Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Automotive Tinting: Business Case for High Performance Films

Growth in Construction Industry: Significant Opportunity Indicator for Solar Control Window Films

Global Construction Industry Output in US$ Trillion for the Year 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

US Construction Industry: Breakdown of Annual Construction Value in $ Million for Residential and Non-Residential Buildings for the Year 2018-2019

US Contruction Starts Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2018 and 2019

Positive Outlook of Infrastructure Spending Worldwide Favors Growth of Solar Control Window Films

Global Infrastructure Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Region for the Years 2007-2015 and 2016-2040

Surge in Demand for UV Protection and Energy-Efficiency in Buildings Favors Solar Control Window Films Growth

Enhanced Safety and Improved Quality: Two Growth Driving Attributes of Solar Control Window Films

Product Overview

Window Films: An Introduction

An Insight to Solar Control Window Films

Benefits of Solar Control Window Films

Differences between Safety & Security Films vs. Solar Control Films

Types of Solar Control Window Films

High Performance Films - Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Solar Control Window Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Growing Use of Tinting Films in Vehicles Propels Demand for Solar Control Window Films in the US

US Automotive Tinting Film Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Type for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Solar Control Window Films Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



