Blue Water Ventures International and Endurance Exploration Group Announce First Day Success on Steamboat North Carolina

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, FL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK: BWVI) and Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. (OTCPK: EXPL) announced today that several months of archaeological field work, including magnetometer surveys, has been performed on the 1840 wreck of the Steamship North Carolina. In late September BWVI recovery vessel, the Blue Water Rose, and dive team arrived on site to commence recovery efforts. Gold coins, marble, dinnerware, and brass spikes, used in the ship’s construction, were among the first shipwreck items to be found. Recovery efforts will continue as weather permits during the months of October and November.



The Steamship North Carolina sank the in the early morning of July 25, 1840, after colliding with its sister ship the Governor Dudley. All passengers and crew from the North Carolina were transferred to the Governor Dudley within minutes of the collision without loss of lives. However, passenger baggage and ship’s cargo were lost in the sinking. It has been estimated that the hard currency lost on the SS North Carolina would be worth many millions of dollars in today’s value.

It is believed that some gold coins from the newly commissioned US Mint in Dahlonega in 1838 would have been in circulation prior to the sinking of the SS North Carolina in 1840, and if found, these coins would be extremely valuable in today’s collectors’ market. http://www.dahlonegagold.com/dghist.htm

Keith Webb, President BWVI, commented, “After working the first half of the 2019 dive season on several wreck sites, some famous, some not, with the goal of future admiralty claims, it’s great to be back in recovery mode on the SS North Carolina, especially when you see gold coins the very first day on site!”

The Blue Water magnetometer survey team will now relocate to the SS Pulaski site, to remap the area. After several trips to the Pulaski site, it has been revealed that the 2018 hurricane season shifted sand and the debris field. In order to use resources efficiently, the BWVI team feels a thorough, updated survey of the area is required.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http://www.eexpl.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargo, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

