FastFWD, K2's Global User Conference to Showcase the Transformative Power of Intelligent Automation for Enterprises

The industry’s premier enterprise low-code conference will take place on April 6-8, 2020 in Seattle

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SourceCode Technology Holdings, Inc., the maker of K2 software , a leader in low-code application development, today announced the return of its annual user conference, FastFWD and the opening of registration. The three-day experience is the industry’s premier process automation conference for enterprises that are focused on innovating with K2 and its partner ecosystem to drive meaningful end-to-end business outcomes.



FastFWD is designed to offer attendees critical insights on the next generation of intelligent automation from industry influencers, analysts and product leaders. The conference will reinforce how real-world practitioners are building K2-powered business solutions to transform work and accelerate growth.

"Businesses across all industries are focused on driving innovation from everything that's at hand, not only from their current technologies, people, and data but also through new technologies, such as AI and Machine Learning," said Evan Ellis, CEO at K2. "Innovation comes from the entire organization and beyond. At K2 FastFWD, our goal is to educate attendees on how to navigate the digital transformation landscape and achieve leadership through automation innovation."

Conference highlights include:

Keynote presentations from leading industry thought leaders and K2 executives, including Evan Ellis (CEO of K2), Rob Koplowitz (Industry Analyst at Forrester), Josh Linkner (Entrepreneur and Best-Selling Author) and Mike Walsh (CEO of Tomorrow);

Breakout sessions featuring a mix of product demos, roadmaps, hands-on training, use cases, and customer testimonials;

K2-driven Hackathon focused on building unique automated processes and use cases;

Networking sessions with K2’s global partner ecosystem.

The event will also include the presentation of the K2 Customer Awards, honoring customers who have strategically implemented K2 in unique, innovative ways.

Registration is now open for K2 FastFWD giving attendees the ability to take advantage of early bird pricing of $395 if tickets are purchased by October 31, 2019. To learn more about the event, visit https://k2fastfwd.com .

About K2

K2 , a leader in low-code application development, enables enterprises to speed time-to-market and simplify the creation of modern process applications, automate workflows and transform their businesses. More than 4 million users in over 84 countries, including 30 percent of Fortune 100, are using K2 to take control of their business processes, increase visibility and improve operational efficiency. Discover what you can accomplish when you connect your people, processes and data at K2.com .

