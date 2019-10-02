Replimune Announces Presentation at the 2019 Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting

Abstract highlights initial data from Phase 1 part of Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 alone and in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab)

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), a biotechnology company developing oncolytic immuno-gene therapies derived from its Immulytic™ platform, announced that data with the Company’s lead product candidate, RP1, will be presented at the upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) annual meeting in Washington, D.C. from November 6-10, 2019. The poster which will be presented on November 8, 2019 highlights results from the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial of RP1 as a single agent and in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with solid tumors.



Details of Replimune’s poster presentation:

Abstract Title: Initial results of the phase 1 portion of an ongoing phase 1/2 study of RP1 as a single agent and in combination with nivolumab in patients with solid tumors

Poster #: P433

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:00 a.m. ET – 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Gaylord National Hotel & Convention Center



About Replimune

Replimune Group Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 to develop the next generation of “oncolytic immune-gene therapies” for the treatment of cancer. Replimune is developing novel, proprietary therapeutics intended to improve the direct cancer-killing effects of selective virus replication and the potency of the immune response to the tumor antigens released. The Company’s Immulytic™ platform is designed to maximize systemic immune activation, in particular to tumor neoantigens, through robust viral-mediated immunogenic tumor cell killing and the delivery of optimal combinations of immune-activating proteins to the tumor and draining lymph nodes. The approach is expected to be highly synergistic with immune checkpoint blockade and other approaches to cancer treatment. Replimune intends to progress these therapies rapidly through clinical development in combination with other immuno-oncology products with complementary mechanisms of action. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com .

Opdivo® is a registered trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

About RP1

RP1 is Replimune’s first Immulytic™ product candidate to enter the clinic and is based on a proprietary new strain of herpes simplex virus engineered to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding our expectations about our use of cash, our advancement of our clinical trials, our goals to develop and commercialize our product candidates, our plans to establish our own in-house manufacturing capabilities, our proposed scientific presentations, and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements are not promises or guarantees of future performance, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. These factors include risks related to our limited operating history, our ability to generate positive clinical trial results for our product candidates, the costs and timing of establishing, equipping, and operating our planned in-house manufacturing facility, the timing and scope of regulatory approvals, changes in laws and regulations to which we are subject, competitive pressures, our ability to identify additional product candidates, and other risks set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2019. Our actual results could differ materially from the results described in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements.

