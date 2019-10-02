C-Bond Systems Engages Black Diamond Strategies to Expand Use of C-Bond BRS in Federal Buildings, Schools, Embassies, National Media Networks and More

C-Bond BRS is gaining increasing visibility as evidenced by recent installations at major media networks. With demand growing, the Company expects working with these public affairs firms will help increase penetration and revenue for C-Bond BRS

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that it has engaged Black Diamond Strategies to expand the awareness and use of C-Bond BRS, C-Bond’s ballistic-resistant film system, in federal buildings, schools, embassies, national media networks, and other secure facilities throughout the U.S.



The Company has posted on its website a video of C-Bond BRS preventing bullets from a 9 mm handgun from penetrating glass, as well as a video of C-Bond BRS preventing bullets from an AK-47 rifle from penetrating glass.

C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that increases the structural integrity of glass through nanotechnology. C-Bond BRS consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology, which increases glass strength and flexibility by chemically bonding to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to help prevent breakage, and a private-label security film. C-Bond BRS is validated to provide NIJ Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and UL 752 ballistic-resistant protection by an independent third-party laboratory.

Black Diamond Strategies, led by Hon. Connie Mack, Doug Davenport, and Hans Klinger, provides government affairs and strategic counsel to corporations to navigate the complicated policy and regulatory environment both nationally and internationally. The partners of Black Diamond Strategies have over 80 years collectively navigating the complex public affairs and political landscape, and their team includes former members of Congress, senior presidential campaign advisors, and senior capitol hill staffers.

The Company’s efforts to increase awareness of C-Bond BRS are also being supported by Kim Blanchard, a sales and client relationship executive supporting companies moving into their next phase of growth in partnership with Black Diamond Strategies. Blanchard runs Idea to Impact, which specializes in providing market assessment positioning, business development expertise and creating successful strategic road maps to deliver services and products within the government services industry. She helps companies obtain government contracts within Federal Civilian agencies such as DHS, HHS and VA as well as DOD.

“Working with the experienced and well-connected teams at Black Diamond and Ms. Blanchard has already yielded positive outcomes for C-Bond,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “Together our teams look to advance the use of C-Bond BRS as an added safety measure in high-security facilities throughout the U.S.”

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an advanced nanotechnology company and sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond is a patent-protected nanotechnology that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , or Twitter .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including the likelihood that the Company expects working with these public affairs firms will help increase penetration and revenue for C-Bond BRS; the likelihood that together the teams look to advance the use of C-Bond BRS as an added safety measure in high-security facilities throughout the U.S.; constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on August 12, 2019, May 10, 2019, and November 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

