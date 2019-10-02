PerimeterX Named Overall CyberSecurity Startup of the Year in 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PerimeterX , the leading provider of application security solutions that keep web businesses safe in the complex digital world, today announced that it has been named the winner of the “Overall CyberSecurity Startup of the Year” award in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program from CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.



PerimeterX solutions identify and stop automated attacks before they affect websites, web applications or APIs. This reduces risk, protects users and partners, and safeguards proprietary content and information. Delivered as a service, PerimeterX Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to web applications and proactively manage them, freeing enterprises to focus on growth and innovation.

“We offer a portfolio of market-leading products that free our customers from security concerns so they can focus on leveraging their web applications to grow their businesses,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and CEO of PerimeterX. ”We are extremely pleased to receive this industry recognition. It reflects our efforts to pioneer a new model of application security, one that is relied upon by the largest and most reputable brands to protect their consumers’ data and their brand reputation.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Organizations are facing a growing variety of information security risks on their web and mobile properties, and their APIs, and PerimeterX is at the forefront of protecting enterprises against these new threats not previously seen,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “While many solutions rely on historical attack signatures and static profiles, PerimeterX is built for today’s threat landscape and we are thrilled to name them our Overall CyberSecurity Startup of the Year in the 2019 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.”

About PerimeterX

PerimeterX is the leading provider of application security solutions that keep your business safe in the complex digital world. Delivered as a service, the company’s Bot Defender, Code Defender and Page Defender solutions detect risks to your web applications and proactively manage them, freeing you to focus on growth and innovation. The world’s largest and most reputable websites and mobile applications count on PerimeterX to safeguard their consumers’ digital experience. PerimeterX is headquartered in San Mateo, California and at www.perimeterx.com .

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

