Roadman Investments Announces Randall Scharlach, Medical Doctor and Psychedelic Therapy Specialist to Join Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadman Investments Corp. (TSXV: LITT)(FWB: 1QD)(OTC: RMANF) (“Roadman Investments” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Randall Scharlach, M.D. has joined the company’s strategic advisory board.

Randy earned his medical degree from University of California, Los Angeles and completed his residency at Yale University, Connecticut. Dr Scharlach has been practicing for over 24 years and is currently a radiation oncologist in California with expertise in treating prostate, breast, lung, and head/neck cancers. Randy is a recognized expert in cancer related pain management and has delivered many lectures for professional education on the topic. Dr. Scharlach has been prescribing cannabinoids to patients for over fifteen years with tremendous success and has a keen interest in improving end of life care for his terminal patients utilizing innovative treatments.

In researching the subject, he became convinced MDMA and psilocybin could be effective medicines for various ailments, and he is now one of the few medical doctors in the United States that has completed academic certification in clinical use and research using Schedule 1 psychedelic medicines. He is certified by the Center for Psychedelic Therapy and Research at the California Institute of Integral Studies, and he is currently an advisor and a board member of two respective Los Angeles based Neuroscience institutes.

CEO and Director Luke Montaine commented: “The advanced training and expertise that Dr. Scharlach brings will be integral for Roadman and when conducting due diligence on psychedelic-assisted and entactogen-assisted psychotherapy treatment providers and will also prove to be very valuable to our advisory services client AltMed”

Randy will join Roadman’s Health and Wellness committee and act in an advisory capacity. Dr. Scharlach’s anticipated responsibilities include identifying new investing opportunities within the alternative health space, advising Roadman during technical due diligence, conducting media interviews and attending industry conferences.

About Roadman Investments

Roadman Investments is a Canadian Venture Capital and Advisory Firm that strives to actively drive innovation and accelerate growth within its portfolio holdings in order to realize alpha returns for its shareholders. Roadman invests capital into companies that offer breakthrough products, devices, treatments and health supplements.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Nikolai Vassev

nikolaivassev@gmail.com

+1 (778) 772-1751

Learn more about Roadman by visiting our website at: https://roadmancorp.com/

