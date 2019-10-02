FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr Meets with Executives from T-Mobile and RigNet

Commissioner Carr tours Valaris’ Gulf Copper facility as he learns more about the recent launch of RigNet and T-Mobile’s new 4G LTE network in the Gulf of Mexico deployed with 5G-ready equipment.

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET, the Company), the leading provider of ultra-secure, intelligent networking solutions, had members of its executive team including CEO, Steven Pickett, CIO/CTO, Brendan Sullivan, and SVP, of Government Services, Jamie Barnett Rear Admiral USN (Retired) along with representatives from T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) met with Commissioner Carr during a tour of Valaris’ (NYSE: VAL; formerly known as EnscoRowan plc) Gulf Copper facility, including touring a state-of-the-art rig in Galveston, TX.

During the tour, the company representatives informed Commissioner Carr about the new 4G LTE and 5G-capable network launched across more than 60,000 square miles of the Gulf of Mexico (GoM). This network now connects offshore workers, vessels and critical infrastructure in an area larger than the state of Florida.

“We had the opportunity to discuss with Commissioner Carr the critical importance such a network has to help with the safety of the crews on the platforms and the integrity of drilling operations in the Gulf,” said Steven Pickett, CEO and President of RigNet. “Thousands of oilfield workers live and work on these platforms each day, and there are thousands of sensors on each platform that provide critical visibility to the safety and efficiency of drilling operations to onshore personnel.”

Utilizing RigNet’s already deployed 6Ghz Microwave Network, T-Mobile and RigNet have installed state of the art base stations that operate on the 600- and 700-megahertz spectrum; which is able to penetrate offshore assets more effectively than higher frequency solutions and can be picked up by most consumer mobile devices. The oil and gas drilling platforms within the coverage area will gain access to a low latency and high speed mobile connection.

“We are very happy to have met with Commissioner Carr to discuss the benefits and value of our Gulf of Mexico Microwave and LTE network,” continues Steven Pickett. “As the FCC considers the unlicensed use of 6 GHz spectrum, we have stressed that this would create network interference and could endanger offshore crews and other LTE users in the Gulf. We believe the Gulf should be excluded from the FCC's rulemaking. With this new LTE network, T-Mobile and RigNet customers’ critical communications will not be interrupted, helping to safeguard safety and drilling operations.”



About RigNet, Inc.:

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) delivers advanced software, optimized industry solutions, and communications infrastructure that allow our customers to realize the business benefits of digital transformation. With world-class, ultra-secure solutions spanning IP connectivity, bandwidth- optimized OTT applications, IIoT big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics, RigNet supports the full evolution of digital enablement, empowering businesses to respond faster to high priority issues, mitigate the risk of operational disruption, and maximize their overall financial performance. RigNet is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operations around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.rig.net .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b9ae3566-e1fe-42c4-8913-363b7f6d89c9

