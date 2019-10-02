Recruiter.com Partners with Geometric Results Inc., to Expand Talent Acquisition Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc . (“Recruiter.com” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RCRT), the expert network platform for recruiters, today announced a partnership agreement with Geometric Results, Inc. (“GRI”), a subsidiary of MSX International, the world’s largest independent non-employee workforce solutions provider.



As a truly vendor-neutral Managed Services Program provider, Geometric Results Inc. (GRI) is excited to expand its talent acquisition ecosystem by integrating Recruiter.com into our programs. GRI’s vendor neutral ownership, provides an equal platform for GRI’s talent providers and unequivocally positions GRI’s innovation in talent acquisition, direct sourcing and data analytics.

“By coupling GRI’s talent acquisition innovations with Recruiter.com ’s talent acquisition innovations, GRI’s customers can optimize their greatest competitive advantage: their TALENT,” said David Cooper, GRI’s Chief Commercial Officer.

“Recruiter.com is enthusiastic to partner with Geometric Results in providing talent solutions to their current and future clients,” said Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com. “GRI is a true leader in managed workforce solutions, with a robust roster of enterprise clients. We look forward to accelerating their client’s talent acquisition programs and driving success.”

About Geometric Results, Inc.

Geometric Results, Inc. (GRI), a subsidiary of MSX International and a Bain Capital portfolio company is the world’s largest independent non-employee workforce solutions provider. GRI maintains a conflict-free position with regard to staffing suppliers and VMS technology platforms. GRI’s solution includes management of clients’ non-employee labor population from contracting, to supplier management, payment services, and advanced analytics. With GRI’s MSP, clients realize improved efficiency, increased transparency, and reduced cost. GRI continues to be an industry leader in solution innovation, serving clients in more than 50 countries with proprietary services including Envision workforce data analytics and a market leading SOW management practice.

Please visit www.GeometricResultsInc.com for more information.

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc., the expert network platform for recruiters, pairs enterprises with the most extensive network of recruiters to drive the hiring of top talent faster and smarter. Recruiter.com offers recruiters SHRM-certified recruitment training and independent earning opportunities. Recruiter.com was voted “Top Tech Company to Watch” by the CT Tech Council, cited as one of the “Top 35 Most Influential Career Sites” by Forbes, and listed by Inc. as one of the “9 Best Websites for Finding Top Talent.”

Please visit https://www.recruiter.com or the following social media channels for more information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding expected increase in placements and opportunities for the Company’s clients and independent recruiters. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about the future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the ability of the AI technology utilized by Pocket Recruiter to perform as expected, continued demand for professional hiring, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Company Contact:

Geometric Results, Inc.

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Phone: (212) 896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com







