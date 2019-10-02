NXP Semiconductors Announces Conference Call to Review Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the third quarter of 2019 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, October 28, 2019. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).



Earnings Conference Call Details

Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing the following numbers:

Within the U.S.: 1 - 888 - 603 - 7644

Outside the U.S.: 1 - 484 - 747 - 6631

Participant Passcode: 8958328

The call will be webcast and can be accessed from the NXP Investor Relations website https://investors.nxp.com . A replay of the call will be available on the NXP Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the actual call.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) enables secure connections for a smarter world, advancing solutions that make lives easier, better, and safer. As the world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, NXP is driving innovation in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communication infrastructure markets. Built on more than 60 years of combined experience and expertise, the company has approximately 30,000 employees in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $9.41 billion in 2018. Find out more at www.nxp.com

Forward-looking Statements

This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, and market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after NXP distributes this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in NXP’s SEC filings. Copies of NXP’s SEC filings are available on NXP’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.nxp.com or from the SEC website, www.sec.gov.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Jeff Palmer

jeff.palmer@nxp.com

+1 408 518 5411

Media:

Jacey Zuniga

jacey.zuniga@nxp.com

+1 512 895 7398









