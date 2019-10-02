Simplee’s New Prepare & Pay Service Takes the Surprise Out of Medical Bills

Simplee Access delivers patient-centered financial care, enabling providers to improve transparency and affordability by engaging patients prior to service

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplee today introduced Simplee Access Prepare & Pay, a new experience that engages patients before they ever step foot in a hospital or physician’s office, delivering up-front estimates matched to their insurance coverage with regular appointment reminders and personalized options for payment. Designed in support of its mission to make healthcare consumer-friendly, the latest addition to the Simplee platform takes the surprise out of medical bills and provides a path to more affordable medical care.



“Healthcare and the economics behind it are broken because the experience does not match patient expectations learned in other industries,” said Simplee CEO Tomer Shoval. “The new Simplee Access Prepare & Pay service helps patients remain informed and in control of the financial portion of their healthcare experience from the very beginning, leading to higher satisfaction ratings and improved financial performance for systems.”

Studies show that many health systems reach fewer than one in ten patients with an estimate ahead of a medical visit. At the same time, nine in ten patients want to understand their responsibility upfront and 94% expect price transparency tools to be made available by a provider. This disconnect leads to unhappy patients, late or missed healthcare payments, and inflated collection costs for health systems.

The new Simplee Access Prepare & Pay service automates a traditionally manual and time-intensive process, transforming pre-service into an intuitive, digital-first self-service experience that enables providers to engage more patients from the beginning of their healthcare journey. It provides pre-service estimates and payment options that are clear, personalized and actionable. Key features include:

Automated email and/or text appointment reminders;

Easy device-agnostic and mobile-optimized access;

Seamless access from email engagement to checkout;

Transparent estimates matched to patient out-of-pocket obligations;

Personalized payment options, including flexible payment plans and discounts;

Intuitive, consumer-centric experience consistent with overall Simplee platform.

Simplee Access Prepare & Pay was developed in collaboration with design partner AdventHealth. As part of this process, AdventHealth piloted the product with select patients. Over the multi-month pilot, AdventHealth realized a 41% increase in collections, an 8% decrease in patient appointment no-shows, and a Net Promoter Score of 64 relative to the new service.

“The results speak for themselves – the Simplee Access pre-service experience engages our patients before they arrive at our hospitals and helps them better understand their financial obligations ahead of time,” said AdventHealth Senior Vice President of Revenue Management Timothy Reiner. “By providing transparent pricing, our patients feel more prepared and empowered for their healthcare journey.”

By enabling healthcare providers to engage with patients earlier – before they even visit an office – using digital, automated tools, Simplee Access Prepare & Pay helps increase upfront collections, patient acquisition, and satisfaction while reducing staff workload and administrative costs.

To learn more about Simplee Access Prepare & Pay, please visit https://www2.simplee.com/platform/access/ .

About Simplee

Simplee, founder of the patient financial care movement, is healthcare’s leading technology platform for engaging patients and addressing affordability with personalized paths to payment. Simplee’s platform, Peer Reviewed by HFMA, leverages information from billions of patient interactions and proprietary healthcare tuned algorithms to drive a recommendation engine for patient payments and engagement. Learn more about how leading health systems leverage Simplee’s platform to reach higher levels of patient satisfaction and achieve better financial performance by visiting www.simplee.com or contacting info@simplee.com.

