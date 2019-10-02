CLS Presents Poster on “Laser Thermal Therapy for Brain Metastases” at 9th Annual Brain Mets Congress in Marseille, France

/EIN News/ -- IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ) (CLS) today announced it will present a poster at the 9th Annual Brain Metastases Research and Emerging Therapy Conference in Marseille, France this October 4-5, 2019. The poster is titled, “Laser thermal therapy for brain metastases: Ex vivo and in vivo validation in an ovine brain mode.” The poster demonstrates that the CLS TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System is suited for highly precise and reliable laser ablation in brain tissue.



“We are very pleased to get the opportunity to present our initial tests with the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System, including the new MR thermometry software, in this format and in front of such a qualified audience. Together with our partners, MRI Interventions and Image Guided Therapy, we will continue this work with the aim to show how our laser thermal therapy system has the potential to become widely applied as a minimally-invasive therapy in neurosurgery,” says Lars-Erik Eriksson, CEO at CLS.

The background of the poster is the fact that minimally-invasive, laser-induced interstitial thermal therapy (LITT) is becoming an alternative to conventional surgical management of brain metastases and other pathologies. Recently at the U. S. Food and Drug Administration, the question surfaced as to the efficacy and reliability of commercially available magnetic resonance (MR) thermometry software. CLS, in cooperation with its two partners, MRI Interventions and Image Guided Therapy , is developing new real-time MR thermometry software for use during treatments. The work described in the poster was aimed to characterize the performance of a non- cooled, 1064-nm diode laser ablation system in a large animal brain model and investigate the precision of this new real-time MR thermometry software.

The ex vivo and in vivo validation shows that the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System is suited for highly precise and reliable ablation in ovine brain tissue. The laser technology enables tailoring of heat distribution depending on tumor size. Utilizing MR thermometry during procedures will protect sensitive structures (e.g., eloquent cortex) and provide a tissue damage calculation overview approximately every 10 second. This ensures essential precision for treating brain tumors. Further evaluation will show the potential of LITT to become a widely applied therapy in neurosurgery.

The authors of the poster are: Verena Knappe, VP Business Development Europe, CLS GmbH, Chris Osswald, Senior Clinical Specialist, Portfolio Manager Ablation Technologies, MRI Interventions, Cristina Pantaleone, Technical Manager Product Development, CLS AB, and Emily Emilsson Rossander, R&D Scientist, CLS AB.

After the meeting the poster will be published on www.clinicallaser.com/posters

About Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Clinical Laserthermia Systems AB (publ), develops and sells the TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System and specially designed sterile disposable products for safe, gentle and effective treatment of cancerous tumors. The products are marketed for image-guided laser ablation and for treatment with immuno-stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy, imILT®. The company, which is headquartered in Lund, Sweden and has a subsidiary in Germany and Irvine, CA. is listed Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CLS B. Certified Adviser (CA) is FNCA Sweden AB, Ph: +46 8 528 00 399. E-mail: info@fnca.se.

Further information is available on www.clinicallaser.se .

The TRANBERG®|Thermal Therapy System has not yet received market clearance for immune stimulating interstitial laser thermotherapy (imILT®) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States of America (USA).

