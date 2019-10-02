IGM Biosciences Initiates First-in-Human Phase 1 Clinical Trial of IGM-2323 for the Treatment of Relapsed/Refractory B Cell Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating IGM-2323, the Company’s CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody, in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL).

This Phase 1 clinical trial represents the first in-human application of IGM Biosciences’ engineered IgM antibody technology. The Phase 1 multi-center, open label trial is intended to assess the safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy of intravenous IGM-2323 in patients with relapsed/refractory B cell NHL. IGM-2323 will initially be administered at a planned fixed-dose, as part of a dose escalation protocol.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

Headquartered in Mountain View, California, IGM Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on creating and developing engineered IgM antibodies for the treatment of cancer patients. Since 2010, IGM Biosciences has worked to overcome the manufacturing and protein engineering hurdles that have limited the therapeutic use of IgM antibodies. Through its efforts, IGM Biosciences has created a proprietary IgM technology platform for the development of IgM antibodies for those clinical indications where their inherent properties may provide advantages as compared to IgG antibodies.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or IGMBiosciences’ future financial or operating performance. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s Phase 1 clinical trial of IGM-2323. Such statements are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially, including but not limited to: IGM Biosciences’ early stages of clinical drug development; uncertainties related to the use of engineered IgM antibodies, which is a novel and unproven therapeutic approach; IGM Biosciences’ ability to advance product candidates into, and successfully complete, clinical trials on the timelines it projects; IGM Biosciences’ ability to adequately demonstrate sufficient safety and efficacy of its product candidates; IGM Biosciences’ ability to enroll patients in its ongoing and future clinical trials; IGM Biosciences’ ability to successfully manufacture and supply its product candidates for clinical trials; IGM Biosciences’ ability to obtain additional capital to finance its operations; uncertainties related to the projections of the size of patient populations suffering from the diseases IGM Biosciences is targeting; IGM Biosciences’ ability to obtain, maintain, and protect its intellectual property rights; developments relating to IGM Biosciences’ competitors and its industry, including competing product candidates and therapies; general economic and market conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in IGM Biosciences’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including IGM Biosciences’ prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, dated September 17, 2019 and in IGM Biosciences’ future reports to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and IGM Biosciences specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Argot Partners

David Pitts

212-600-1902

igmbio@argotpartners.com



