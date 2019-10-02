Unum Therapeutics Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: UMRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies for cancer, today announced acceptance of a presentation at the 34th annual meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 6–10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.



“Our BOXR platform aims to discover novel transgenes co-expressed with chimeric-targeting receptors to improve T cell functionality in the solid tumor microenvironment,” said Seth Ettenberg, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Unum. “At this year’s SITC meeting, we are pleased to present preclinical data from BOXR1030, our first product candidate from this platform, and the role of the addition of the GOT2 transgene to the BOXR1030 construct that was discovered as part of this effort.”

Unum’s poster presentation at SITC:

Title: Co-expression of the Metabolic Enzyme GOT2 with a GPC3-Targeted CAR-T Overcomes Challenges of the Solid Tumor Microenvironment, Substantially Improving Therapeutic Efficacy in Solid Tumor Xenografts (Abstract #P227)

Date: Friday November 8, 2019

About Unum Therapeutics

Unum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing curative cell therapies to treat a broad range of cancer patients. Unum’s novel proprietary technologies include Antibody-Coupled T cell Receptor (ACTR), an autologous engineered T-cell therapy that combines the cell-killing ability of T cells and the tumor-targeting ability of co-administered antibodies to exert potent antitumor immune responses, and Bolt-On Chimeric Receptor (BOXR), designed to improve the functionality of engineered T cells by incorporating a “bolt-on” transgene to overcome resistance of the solid tumor microenvironment to T cell attack. Unum has multiple programs in Phase 1 clinical testing, including ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab in adult patients with r/r NHL and used in combination with trastuzumab in adult patients with HER2+ advanced cancer, and ACTR087 used in combination with the novel antibody SEA-BCMA in r/r multiple myeloma. Unum’s BOXR1030 program targeting GPC3, an oncofetal antigen expressed in a variety of tumors including certain liver and lung cancers, is the first product candidate from the BOXR platform with preclinical studies underway to support the filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application. The Company is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

