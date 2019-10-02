Spiro Re-imagines the Future of Sales by Extending AI Capabilities to Capture Notes from Calls and Emails

/EIN News/ -- Boston, MA, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial intelligence has the potential to accelerate a business evolution much like the industrial revolution did, given its computing power and ability to analyze big data at a speed and scale never seen before. Spiro recently surveyed a group of sales leaders and found that while only 20% are using AI technologies today, the vast majority - or 85% - believe AI can help improve their companies’ sales process.

Spiro is harnessing the power of AI to rethink the relationship between sales teams and technology. The company is pioneering an entirely new approach to sales automation called proactive relationship management, which consolidates CRM, sales enablement, reporting and phone/text systems into a single platform. This consolidation allows Spiro to extract meaningful data from interactions with prospects and then provide recommended “next best” steps and reminders to salespeople and give sales leaders the full visibility into their team’s activities they crave.

Spiro continues to push the capabilities of its AI technology, and today announced that the Spiro platform can now extract notes and capture action items from calls or emails. Based on advanced natural language processing (NLP), Spiro uses this data to automatically create reminders for salespeople to make sure they happen.

This new capability allows Spiro to make more precise judgements on an organization’s pipeline, giving sales leaders a more accurate forecast. For example, during a call if a salesperson says “I’ll make a note that you need more information on the implementation process,” or in an email writes “I’ll send you a proposal in three weeks,” Spiro now captures that and creates a reminder of the activity. The text transcription of the call is also captured so that sales leaders can search activity and gain even more insight into team performance.

“This is really a game-changer for Spiro customers, who already use our proactive relationship management platform to improve their sales and close more business,” says Adam Honig, CEO and cofounder of Spiro. “With these advanced NLP capabilities, our platform is now adding value directly to salespeople, doing admin-level work for them. It’s no longer a science fiction dream for a salesperson to be able to ask Siri ‘What are my action items from today’s calls?’ in the car on the way to a meeting.”

About Spiro

Spiro is the first proactive relationship management platform. Natively built on artificial intelligence, Spiro provides a single solution encompassing traditional CRM, sales enablement and telephony. Spiro’s AI engine eliminates the need for data entry and proactively guides salespeople to the right actions at the right time. Customers report collecting 8 times more data, reaching 47% more prospects and closing 20% more deals after using Spiro. For more information, visit https://www.spiro.ai.

