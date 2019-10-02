Uhuru partners with Azusa Sekkei and SoftBank Corp. to trial office of the future

Uhuru will help record environmental data, including temperature, humidity lighting, odor and atmospheric pressure to optimise office conditions

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • The test, which will run until July 2020, seeks to boost worker wellbeing

Tokyo, Japan: Uhuru Corportion, the Japan-based company that makes IoT work by orchestrating and coordinating devices, is pleased to annouce that it is partnering with building design firm Azusa Sekkei and SoftBank Corp. to trial the office of the future.

Uhuru has been selected to test environmental information to understand the preferred working conditions for staff. Sensors will collect environmental data on temperature, humidity, lighting, odor (Total Volatile Organic Compound concentration levels) and atmospheric pressure as well as motion detectors to monitor the usage of conference rooms and other work spaces.

The trials, which will run from 30 September to the end of July 2020 at Azusa Sekkei’s head office, will seek to increase efficiencies and establish optimum working conditions to boost the mental and physical wellbeing of staff, which should ultimately lead to higher productivity.

Takashi Sonoda, Chief Executive Officer of Uhuru, said: “We are delighted to be working with Azusa Sekkei and SoftBank Corp. on this exciting project, which could significantly boost worker mental and physical wellbeing. Uhuru, which is bringing IoT to life, is at the heart of our technological revolution.”

About Uhuru Corporation （https://uhuru.co.jp/en/）

Uhuru’s corporate philosophy is to “create the future with technology and free thinking”. We aspire to contribute to our clients and society by bringing added value with innovative products and services based on the Internet. Focusing on IoT business, we continue to make transformation happen with enebular, our IoT Orchestration service that allows unified management of edge devices and the cloud. We are also working on next-generation telecommunications technology including NB-IoT in preparation for the upcoming era of 5G. Our teams of experts in consulting, engineering and creative production strive to create business at our clients by offering one-stop access to professional services in business strategy, technological support and communication strategy.

About Azusa Sekkei Co., Ltd.

Established in 1946, Azusa Sekkei is one of Japan’s leading architectural design firms with 600 employees. It holds top share in the market of airport business such as terminal buildings, aircraft hangars, etc., and have worked on numerous international and regional airports including Haneda, Narita, Kansai, Fukuoka, New Chitose, Naha and Chubu Centrair. The company holds top share in the market of sports business as well and is currently involved in the construction of the New National Stadium. It also has abundant records in projects related to public facilities such as government buildings and schools, medical and health care facilities, and in fields including urban planning, logistics and production. In August 2019, its head office has been transferred and incorporated into the distribution warehouse at Haneda. The new office is a bright and open facility with lots of greenery, a floor height of 6.6 meters and a space of 100 meters x 60 meters, along with a view of the airport and the canal. It consists of a variety of workspaces and is completely non-territorial (employees are free to change desks). Azusa Sekkei aims to pursue the ideal state of an office that brings about innovation, using this new office as an experimental ground.

URL: https://www.azusasekkei.co.jp/en/

About SoftBank Corp.

Guided by the SoftBank Group’s corporate philosophy, “Information Revolution – Happiness for everyone,” SoftBank Corp. (TOKYO: 9434) combines telecommunications services with cutting-edge technologies to create and operate new businesses. SoftBank Corp. serves more than 44 million mobile consumer and enterprise subscribers in Japan, and as part of its “Beyond Carrier” strategy, is redefining industries by leveraging its unique strengths as a network operator to fully harness the power of 5G, big data, AI, IoT, robotics and other key technologies.

URL: https://www.softbank.jp/en/



