MPLA sends deputies to country's 164 municipalities

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 2 - From 2 to 6 October the ruling MPLA's parliamentary bench will carry out assessment visits to the 164 municipalities of the country, aiming at finding proposals and projects to include in the General State Budget for the year 2020.,

The information was made public last Monday in Luanda through the ruling party's parliamentary whip, Américo Cuononoca, highlighting that this assessment visit is also intended to check the level of implementation of the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM).

With an approved estimated budget in Angolan Kwanza (AKZ) equivalent to US $ 2 billion, the PIMM aims to give life to 236 road communication projects, which include asphalt laying, rehabilitation and earthmoving, as well as the installation and repair of bridges.

During the press conference, Américo Cuononoca enphasized that the main focus for the MPLA's deputies is to evaluate how the 2019 General State Budget is being executed, as well as having several work meeting with the local authorities and members of the auscultation and social concert council.

The meeting with the members of the auscultation and social concert council aims to gather data on the priority actions to be included in the 2020 General State Budget.

The most voted party in the 2017 elections (4,115,302 of the votes, equivalent to 61,077 percent), the MPLA is represented in the National Assembly by 150 of the 220 deputies in the single chamber.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.