LATRO Set To Host Annual User Conference on October 16-17 in Dubai

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- LATRO Services , Inc., an innovative market leader for Telecom Fraud Control and Revenue Assurance solutions, today announced its next User Conference to take place in Dubai, UAE on October 16-17, 2019.The conference will include 16 sessions facilitated by 14 speakers from across the globe. Participants will hear from experts about the latest trends in Fraud and Revenue Assurance including technology briefings, worldwide case studies, and ideas for control strategy implementation and enhancement. Previously, the company has hosted User Conferences in Morocco and the United States.Don Reinhart, COO/CTO of LATRO: “Since our inception, LATRO has been committed to industry collaboration within the RAFM sector. We believe strongly that our role in delivering value to our clients includes contributing to information sharing, common framework developments, and thought leadership among the global RAFM community. We are glad we can host our partners and clients at this User Conference as a way to support this commitment.”Dr. Eman Kamel Mohamed Gawish, General Manager of Revenue Assurance, Telecom Egypt: “LATRO is a well-known RAFM leader committed to advancing valuable collaboration among the global RAFM community. It is a pleasure to participate in their upcoming User Conference, which is a clear demonstration of their ongoing contributions to the industry.”The LATRO User Conference is an invite-only event held over two days in Dubai. More information is available at https://userconference.latro.com About LATRO ServicesLATRO has established itself in over fifty global markets over the past decade. It is the only RAFM solution provider to offer pinpoint Geolocation of SIM Box and SIM Server systems as well as report Pre-Call detections of virtualized SIM Cards used to defraud telecom operators and regional tax authorities from valuable international voice call revenues. It is the only company with expertise to pre-emptively locate and eliminate SIM Box and Bypass Fraud in telecom networks.In addition, LATRO has expanded its RAFM managed services offerings to include cost-effective and expert revenue assurance solutions. LATRO partners with telecom operators seeking to grow their maturity across a range of business controls up to and including integration of current, big data-based RA tools. Flexibility and cash flow positive value are the hallmarks of the company’s RA products and services.Website: https://www.latroservices.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/latro-services Office Number: +1.610.438.4825Email: info@latroservices.com



