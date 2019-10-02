SGD Holdings Ltd. Announces Lease Agreement Signed with Prospective Tenant for Walsenburg Retail Dispensary

/EIN News/ -- PUEBLO, CO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH), a Lessor, Consultant, and Property Manager in the Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado, has signed a long-term sublease with a prospective tenant for the Retail Marijuana Dispensary in Walsenburg, Colorado.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, states, “The building remodel is very close to complete and our prospective tenant is already in the licensing process. The Company is working toward both events being completed in a time frame that would allow for a Grand Opening as we head into the Holiday Season.”

Janovec went on to say, “The new retail dispensary is conveniently located at the Northern Walsenburg I-25 exit where the future signage will be visible to approximately nine million plus vehicles a year. We feel that the local traffic of approximately one million five hundred thousand vehicles passing directly in front of the retail location each year will create exposure that will certainly give the tenant the boost needed for the successful opening of our first retail dispensary sub-lease.”

SGD Holdings, Ltd. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2018, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2019, at: www.otcmarkets.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: The statements in the press release that relate to the Company's expectations with regard to the future impact on the Company's results from acquisitions or actions in development, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements in this document may also contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and factors include, but are not limited to, future capital needs, changes and delays in plans and schedules, or market acceptance. SGD Holdings, Ltd. undertakes no duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contact: SGD Holdings, Ltd. Investor Relations Delmar Janovec sgdhinfo@gmail.com



