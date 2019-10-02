Nymi, the pioneer in always-on-authentication, hires cybersecurity veteran Chris Sullivan as the Nymi CEO

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nymi is excited to welcome Chris Sullivan as its new Chief Executive Officer. Chris joins Nymi as the business sees strong market demand and a rapidly growing customer base in pharmaceutical manufacturing. This is a reflection of the company’s current state: ready for the future after a strong year of growth.



Sullivan’s appointment caps off a significant year in Nymi’s growth as a business. Working with the top 100 Pharmaceutical companies globally, use cases for Nymi have created more secure logins for manufacturing execution systems, and made e-signatures more efficient for smart factories and labs.

Nymi is a venture-funded private company with investment from top venture and strategic investors including Relay Ventures, GII Tech Ventures, Mastercard, Konica Minolta, and Export Development Canada. They see Chris Sullivan’s appointment as a key addition in the next phase of the company.

"Nymi has established itself as the leader in authentication within Pharmaceutical manufacturing. Working with global pharmaceuticals, we’re helping companies be secure, compliant and productive all at the same time. Chris brings a wealth of security and operational expertise that will help Nymi step into its next phase of growth. With his leadership, Nymi is ready to start to expand beyond pharma into industrial and general enterprise use,” says Vijay Parmar, Executive Chairman of Nymi and Partner at GII Tech Ventures.

Chris Sullivan is a business-minded executive who has spent his career finding the practical applications of security technologies. His experience working with Fortune 100, 500, and 1000 companies at the CISO and CIO level brings a new level of expertise to Nymi. Outside of Nymi, Chris will continue his work to advance industry best practices across the public and private sectors with organizations like the Advanced Cyber Security Center, the Natural Technology Security Coalition, the CISO Coalition, and ISACA.

A Forbes Technology Council Member, Chris has served in leadership roles as Founder and General Manager, President, International Standards Chair, Board Advisor, Partner, CISO and CTO. Chris takes over from Vijay Parmar, Executive Chairman at Nymi. Vijay stepped in to guide Nymi since early 2018 as Nymi moved from product development to active deployments at leading pharmaceutical companies.

About Nymi

A Toronto-based biometric security company with a completely new model of authentication: continuous, on-body authentication. To bring this concept to market, Nymi brings dedicated authentication hardware in combination with its enterprise authentication solution, Nymi Enterprise Edition. To date, Nymi works with top 100 Pharmaceutical companies to deliver data integrity and security, allowing highly regulated industries to achieve compliance securely and efficiently.

