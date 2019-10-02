Elite HTS Designs Epic Joker Inspired Home Theater Valued At $1.5 Million

Luxury Home Theater Seating Experts Unveil Ultimate Movie Lair

/EIN News/ -- Vancouver, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Home Theater Seating (Elite HTS) unveils a new luxury home theater design ahead of one of the most anticipated movie releases, Joker. The home theatre was designed for a client in San Francisco and is valued at $1.5 million.

Elite HTS CEO Bobby Bala, who has a background in CG animation and film, designed the fully immersive Joker home theatre, paying homage to the DC comic world he knows and loves, and just in time for the Joker premiere on October 4th.

Experts in home theater design, this is not Elite’s first foray into the luxury home theater market. Offering only the best in fully customizable home theater chairs, Elite HTS has received high accolades from theater junkies and celebrities alike.

“I’m a huge movie geek. With the bulk of my experience being in Visual FX, I leveraged those skills to design custom home theater seating and themed cinema rooms for our clients. Our Batman room was such a success, we wanted to push the boundaries even further for the Joker inspired room. ” says Elite HTS’s CEO, Bobby Bala.

The Batman Theater was no small feat. The theater, valued at $2 million, exists in the home of a client in Connecticut, and features custom Batmobile inspired home theater seats and impressive technology. Guests enter through a secret door, completing the “batcave” experience.

Inspired by their previous design, the Joker theater is equally as awe inspiring. Boasting an animatronic Harley Quinn, a lifesize Batman and Robin, and customizable lighting configurations, the Joker theater is a Gotham lover’s dream. Visitors can enter the theater through the carnival-style arcade, the back door, or via the subterranean roller coaster circuit (yes, there’s even a roller coaster). Elite’s signature fully customizable chairs complete the experience.

The technology is as impressive as the interior design. Inside the theater you'll find a German-made 200” screen, a 3D and 8K-equipped projector, integrated 7.1 surround sound, and a tactile motion vibration system built into every theater seat.

Elite Home Theater Seating has taken inspiration from Gotham before, with their Batcave design receiving praise, and now a cult following, from home theater buffs and DC fans alike. Elite HTS is all about bringing imagination to reality, by creating concept theaters that perfectly fit with their completely customizable home theater seats.

Elite Home Theatre Seating (Elite HTS) was founded with the mandate to bring a higher level of luxury and quality to the home theater seating market. Designed and manufactured in Canada with their primary showroom and design space in Cloverdale, BC, Elite HTS was founded over a decade ago by President and CEO, Bobby Bala, who saw what was on the market for home theater chairs and knew that he could craft a product superior in quality, comfort, and design. Today, Elite HTS’ chairs have been featured in some of the finest high-end VIP and personal home cinemas in the world including the Venetian Hotel in Macau, Harrods in London, and the Technicolor Film Services screening rooms in Burbank, California. Elite HTS’ philosophy is centered on the 4Cs: Comfort, Craftsmanship, Customization, and Customer Service. To learn more about Elite’s Diamond-Certification as well as their customization options, visit www.EliteHTS.com.

