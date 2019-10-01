H2O Innovation: Utility Partners Renews Five (5) O&M Contracts, totaling $5.6 M

/EIN News/ -- QUEBEC CITY, Quebec, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H 2 O Innovation Inc. (“H 2 O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is proud to announce that Utility Partners, LLC (“UP”), its business line providing operation and maintenance services (“O&M”) in North America, recently renewed five (5) contracts. These contracts, valued at $5.6 M, bring the Corporation’s O&M business backlog to $85.5 M.



Utility Partners has renewed three (3) municipal contracts in the state of New Hampshire. Two (2) of which were renewed for five (5) years, and the third for three (3) additional years; all of which are long time clients of Utility Partners. The remaining two (2) contracts, located in Vermont and New York, were renewed for five (5) years and 13 months, respectively. Finally, UP increased the scope of its work on two (2) existing projects, thus increasing their annual value.

“We are always proud to be able to renew the contracts of our existing customers. Our team makes sure to provide above and beyond our regular scope of work, ensure compliance with our health and safety practices, while remaining cost competitive. This is what differentiates Utility Partners from other O&M companies,” added Bill Douglass, Vice-President of the Operation & Maintenance division of H 2 O Innovation and Managing Director of Utility Partners.

About H 2 O Innovation

H 2 O Innovation designs and provides state-of-the-art, custom-built and integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy and natural resources end-users. The Corporation’s activities rely on three pillars which are i) water and wastewater projects; ii) specialty products and services, including a complete line of specialty chemicals, consumables, specialized products for the water treatment industry as well as control and monitoring systems; and iii) operation and maintenance services for water and wastewater treatment systems. For more information, visit www.h2oinnovation.com.

About Utility Partners

Utility Partners operates, maintains, and repairs water and wastewater treatment plants, distribution equipment and other water utilities for all of its municipal customers. It currently employs 435 employees for the operation of more than 175 utilities in two (2) Canadian provinces and eleven (11) US states, mainly on the US Gulf coast, Southeast, Northeast (New England) and the West Coast. For more information, visit www.utilitypartnersllc.com.

