CGG Delivers Advanced 4D Images for BP Angola Survey in 8 Weeks

Paris, France – October 2, 2019

CGG Subsurface Imaging, part of CGG’s Geoscience division, has delivered state-of-the-art broadband 4D seismic results ahead of schedule from BP Angola’s latest monitor survey offshore Angola. This achievement builds on previous 4D seismic processing projects undertaken for BP Angola.

The enhanced imaging volumes from the Greater Plutonio development in the Lower Congo Basin were delivered four weeks early for this time-critical BP project. Faster than expected completion of this workflow, which included the latest advanced proprietary deghosting and demultiple technology, was made possible by continued investment in CGG’s high-performance computing capacity and the advance of its technology, along with close collaboration with the BP team.

Radwa El Zidan, geophysicist from the BP-Angola asset team, commented: “We were very impressed by the CGG team’s commitment to achieving an early delivery of the data on what was already a challenging schedule. The early delivery of results will accelerate our active reservoir management program for this field.”

Peter Whiting, SVP Geoscience EAME, CGG, said: “This exceptional performance is a result of CGG’s commitment to working closely with clients to support their ambitions to reduce cycle times without compromising quality. We continue to invest in the latest technology, compute resources and talented people to deliver best-in-class products with exceptional turnaround times that accelerate decision-making on time-critical projects.”

