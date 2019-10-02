/EIN News/ --



Novadip Biosciences Presents Clinical Case Study on Next Generation Tissue Regeneration Therapy for Critical Size Bone Reconstruction at EORS Conference

Study highlights potential benefit in rare pediatric orthopedic disorder



Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium, October 2, 2019: Novadip Biosciences (“Novadip” or “the company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product candidates, will today present a case study highlighting the results of a scaffold-free, 3-dimensional autologous cell therapy for the treatment of critical size bone reconstruction at the European Orthopaedic Research Society 2019 (EORS) conference in Maastricht, The Netherlands.

The case study will be presented by Dr Denis Dufrane, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of Novadip, at 5pm CEST during the Cellular Regenerative Medicine session of EORS.

The study highlights the potential of Novadip’s unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate a product for the treatment of critical size bone reconstruction. The case involved a pediatric patient with congenital pseudarthrosis of the tibia (CPT), a rare and disabling condition in which a fracture of the tibia fails to heal. There are limited treatment options for CPT and often amputation is recommended as a last resort. In this case, a five-year old boy, who had failed prior treatments, received an implant of more than 18 cm3, derived from Novadip’s technology platform, directly into the non-healing fracture. After one year following implantation, the results showed apparent bone remodelling with bone formation resulting in sufficient bone fusion to allow the patient to walk without pain and with no apparent recurrence of the disease.

Novadip’s scaffold-free, 3-dimensional technology platform for tissue regeneration mimics the physiology of natural healing by creating a highly bioactive, malleable material comprised of adipose-derived stem cells and a complex extracellular matrix with the structural and functional characteristics to address large tissue reconstruction. The technology platform was shown to promote osteogenesis and angiogenesis and have anti-osteoclastic and high mineralization properties, while maintaining the ability to function in a low oxygen environment.

“Critical size, non-healing bone defects are among the most challenging conditions to treat in orthopedic surgery and, in the case of CPT, can leave physicians with no alternative to amputation,” said Pierre-Louis Docquier, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Orthopedics Clinic Leader at University Hospital Saint-Luc, the surgeon who treated the child in the CPT case study. “It is highly encouraging to see the impact this innovative regenerative therapy had for this young patient and the potential it has to provide a much-needed new treatment option in the future.”

Dr Denis Dufrane, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder, Novadip, commented: “It is exciting for us to present these findings which demonstrate the use of Novadip’s unique tissue regeneration technology platform to address critical size bone reconstruction. We look forward to progressing our clinical studies to generate further data as we strive to address the unmet need for patients with these debilitating orthopedic conditions.”

The full abstract can be found here https://eors2019.org/program/ . Further information on EORS is available here .

Novadip Biosciences

Novadip Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company using its unique tissue regeneration technology platform to generate multiple product classes to address hard and soft tissue reconstruction for patients who have limited or no treatment options. The company’s proprietary platform is a scaffold-free, 3-dimensional, extracellular matrix that utilizes stem cells to mimic the physiology of natural healing and creates a range of products that address specific challenges in tissue regeneration. Novadip’s initial focus is on orphan indications for critical size hard and soft tissue reconstruction and its lead program is in development for a rare pediatric orthopedic disease. The company is also applying its platform to develop truly novel off-the-shelf/allogeneic therapies and drug products to address more prevalent indications. For more information, visit www.novadip.com .

