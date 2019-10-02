AMC Global Releases New Paper on Brand Packaging in an Omnichannel Environment

Custom market research firm draws on deep knowledge working with the world's top brands to make solid recommendations for packaging choices

I am excited we can share some of our team's learnings and experience in helping brands create packaging that resonates with target audiences, in all kinds of shopping environments.” — Shira Horn, Executive Vice President at AMC Global

BLUE BELL, PA, USA, October 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- AMC Global , an international custom market research firm specializing in launch strategies, has released " Dressing for the Party : The Ultimate Guide to brand packaging in an omnichannel environment." The piece dives into how the changing shopping environment is impacting brand packaging at a fundamental level. It provides context for brands looking to uncover sustainable packaging that works hard across multiple consumer purchase channels, as well as outlining clear steps companies can take to succeed in a convenience-driven shopper ecosystem."We work with clients every day facing packaging decision challenges in the environment of today’s marketplace, and have gained a significant depth of knowledge in this space," said Shira Horn, Executive Vice President at AMC Global. "I am excited we can share some of our team's learnings and experience in helping brands create packaging that resonates with target audiences, in all kinds of shopping environments—from online to in-store, as well as hybrid models."AMC Global draws on decades of experience helping companies such as Sanofi, Coca-Cola Company, Tyson Foods and more connect with their consumers. Operating under the knowledge that a brand’s visual look, graphics and design elements are essential to success, “Dressing for the Party: The Ultimate Guide to brand packaging in an omnichannel environment”examines how a traditional approach to brand packaging can be translated across shopping channels.Readers of the paper will:- Find out how a product’s brand category influences packaging decisions- Gain an understanding of the importance of packaging sustainability, both from a cost and environmental standpoint- Uncover advice on which packaging elements should be retained across shopping channels, and which need to change- Discover a step-by-step way to approach packaging to help ensure a successful launch in an omnichannel marketplaceThe paper includes a series of "brand tips" to help companies navigate the changing landscape in a practical, applicable way. The tips surround important topics such as implementing sustainability initiatives, designing for the fast-moving online browser, the importance of proper brand research and how to bring it all together in the real world.To download the paper visit: https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/5316134/AMC%20Packaging%20White%20Paper%20-%20Oct%202019/AMC%20Packaging%20White%20Paper.pdf About AMC GlobalAMC Global are the experts in product launch, with an innovative suite of tools that span the full product lifecycle. The company’s proprietary PFU™ (Purchaser Follow-up) tool, was developed early on to capture insights from real purchasers of new or restaged products immediately following launch. This solution set the stage for the development of numerous tools, some with exclusive patents, to help brands optimize products for launch and deeply understand purchaser and shopper perspectives. The AMC Global team prides itself on the fact that clients consider them true strategic partners, brought in to help their teams forward-think and stay on the cutting edge of analytics and insights. The company is headquartered in Blue Bell, PA. http://www.amcglobal.com/



