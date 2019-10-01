NextCure to Present Clinical Data from NC318 Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial at 34th Annual Meeting of SITC

/EIN News/ -- BELTSVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today announced that clinical data from the Phase 1 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NC318 in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors will be presented in an oral session at the 34th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) being held November 6-10, 2019 in National Harbor, Maryland.



Presentation Details:

Title: Single agent anti-tumor activity in PD-1 refractory NSCLC: phase 1 data from the first-in-human trial of NC318, a Siglec-15-targeted antibody

Abstract Number: O32

Presentation Session: Concurrent Session 309 (Single Agent Phase 1 Clinical Trials)

Presentation Date and Time: November 9, 2019; 4:15 pm – 4:30 pm ET

Lead Author: Anthony Tolcher, MD, FRCPC, FACP, Director of Clinical Research, NEXT Oncology

About NC318

NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against Siglec-15 (S15), a novel immunomodulatory target found on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and on certain tumor types including lung, ovarian and head and neck cancers. In preclinical research, it was observed that S15 promoted the survival and differentiation of suppressive myeloid cells and negatively regulated T cell function, allowing cancer to avoid immune destruction. In preclinical studies, NC318 blocked the negative effects of S15. NextCure believes NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.

About NextCure, Inc.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. www.nextcure.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

our limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; our history of significant losses; our need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; and the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on our FIND-IO platform.

